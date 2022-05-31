The Education Exchange: Gun Ownership Rates Decline, as School Shootings Spike

An assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma, Daniel Hamlin, joins Paul E. Peterson to discuss Hamlin’s research on gun ownership in America, and its relationship to school shootings over 40 years.

Hamlin’s paper, “Are gun ownership rates and regulations associated with firearm incidents in American schools? A forty-year analysis (1980–2019)“, is available now.

Additionally, Hamlin and Peterson are currently moderating the virtual conference, A Safe Place to Learn, hosted by the Harvard Program on Education Policy and Governance.