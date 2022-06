College baseball’s rambunctious orange circus rolls on. The University of Tennessee Volunteers are the best baseball team in the land, and it isn’t particularly close. They fly into this weekend’s Division I regional playoffs with an eye-popping 53-7 record, the most homers in the country, the lowest ERA in the country, the SEC regular-season title, the SEC tournament title and the No. 1 ranking in the game.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO