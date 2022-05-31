Burning Rock Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Burning Rock Biotech BNR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.25 -0.15 -0.23

EPS Actual -0.38 -0.25 -0.30 -0.25

Revenue Estimate 21.47M 20.15M 21.41M 19.56M

Revenue Actual 23.12M 19.65M 19.71M 16.27M

To track all earnings releases for Burning Rock Biotech visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.