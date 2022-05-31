ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Art studio for adults with disabilities is expanding in downtown Kalamazoo

By Kayla Miller
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A art studio in downtown Kalamazoo is expanding, and the community is invited to come celebrate. The MRC artWorks studio, gallery and retail space located at 328 S. Kalamazoo Mall is expanding to showcase more pieces created by talented artists and artisans, MRC Industries, Inc. said in a...

Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
