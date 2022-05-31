Recap: Kirkland's Q1 Earnings

Kirkland's KIRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kirkland's missed estimated earnings by 158.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $20.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.64 0.57 -0.05 -0.01

EPS Actual 0.84 0.51 -0.01 0.12

Revenue Estimate 170.49M 146.21M 115.65M 128.01M

Revenue Actual 176.19M 143.63M 114.79M 123.57M

To track all earnings releases for Kirkland's visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.