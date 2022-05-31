ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Man found dead in the Susquehanna River, coroner says

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
An unresponsive man found floating in the Susquehanna River Monday evening was pronounced dead at the scene after passing boaters tried and failed to...

The York County Coroner needs more information before she can rule on the cause and manner of death for a man found in the Susquehanna River on Memorial Day. Coroner Pam Gay previously identified the man as 61-year-old Craig Sellers, saying the preliminary investigation found that a passing boater saw him in the water near Goldsboro Marina just before 6 p.m. and tried to rescue and resuscitate him. Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene.
