Chicago, IL

Hit-and-run crash leaves man injured in Portage Park

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 person injured in Portage Park 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Portage Park overnight.

Police said Jeep was going southbound on Austin Avenue near Addison Street when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, causing it to flip over just before 12:40 a.m.

The other car took off.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man, is expected to recover.

Police are investigating.

CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people dead after 2 separate crashes on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Malibu was driving on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street, passing traffic, when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.The 50-year-old man driving the Malibu was taken to the hospital, where he died. After the crash, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at Vollmer Road as police investigated the crash.All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m., and around the same time, as two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were still on the scene near Vollmer Road, a black sedan crashed into those trucks.The crash was so violent, the engine block was ejected from the sedan. The driver was killed instantly.One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed again around 12:20 a.m. Friday near U.S. Route 30, but reopened by 4:40 a.m.
MATTESON, IL
Herald & Review

Man dead after falling from Chicago’s Trump Tower

CHICAGO - A man has died after plunging from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower building Wednesday on the Near North Side. Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue at 11:46 a.m. for a male who had fallen, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Assault suspect tased after fleeing North Side hospital while handcuffed

CHICAGO - A man who was arrested for aggravated assault was tased by police after he tried to flee a hospital while handcuffed Wednesday night in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 53-year-old was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for an unknown injury, police said. The suspect ran...
CHICAGO, IL
#Traffic Accident
