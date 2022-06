MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 1 will likely become a tropical storm before making landfall sometime tomorrow morning on the Southwest Florida coast. If it becomes a tropical storm, Alex is what it will be named. It is given the PTC designation because it is likely to become a tropical system soon and watches and warnings can be issued. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern for the southern half of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO