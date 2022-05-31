ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Foster Parents In Steuben County Honored

wlea.net
 2 days ago

ADDISON, NY – Foster parents were recently honored at the annual Steuben County Department...

wlea.net

WETM 18 News

Steuben County student receives NY Farm Bureau scholarship

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Farm Bureau has named the recipients of the 2022 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Two of the winners were from the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. Each student that was named a winner received district-wide recognition and then competed for one of two statewide […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wlea.net

Four Hornell Firefighter Recruits Get Certification

HORNELL, NY – From The Hornell Fire Dept:. This week, four HFD recruits were recognized for attaining their NYS 229 certification. Each member successfully completed our academic, skills, and physical training program- as well as the CPAT (Candidate Physical Ability Test) administered in Montour Falls, NY. FF/EMTs Michael Robbins, Chad Hancock, Matt Graham, and Shaymis Quinlan were each presented with their badge and helmet shield. A formal graduation ceremony will be held this summer.
HORNELL, NY
wlea.net

The Hornell School Board’s Second Statement

HORNELL, NY – Today’s Statement From The Hornell School Board:. “We have not been provided any details concerning the pending indictments, but as we understand them, there are no allegations of any sexual misconduct, and to our knowledge, no such thing took place. In the interest of privacy for both Mr. Marcus and Mr. Palotti, and also respecting that this is still ongoing within the District Attorney’s Office, we are unable to comment with further specificity.”
HORNELL, NY
wlea.net

Don’t Write Dumb Things, On School Bathroom Walls

PENFIELD, NY – From Sheriff Todd Baxter:. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious condition at Penfield High School on Tuesday afternoon. On May 31, 2022, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Penfield Central School District for the report of a suspicious condition. Staff discovered a potentially threatening message written on the wall in one of the bathrooms. Through collaboration with the Penfield School District, the author of the message was identified. MCSO, along with the Forensic Intervention Team (FIT), spoke with the student and the student’s family. The family is cooperating with the investigation. The investigation revealed nothing of concern was found and it was determined that there was not a credible threat. MCSO will continue to work with the Penfield Central School District to have a presence at the schools and assure the safety and security of students and staff.
PENFIELD, NY
FingerLakes1.com

New York: Law extends child support for parents of children with developmental disabilities

Parents or caregivers of children with developmental disabilities will receive child support until the child turns 26-years-old due to a New York State law passed last year. Prior to the law’s passage, child support for all children in New York ended at 21-years-old. A local mother and daughter recently weighed in on how the extended payments have improved their lives.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman indicted for theft of safe containing $50K

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021. According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe […]
WAYLAND, NY
#Foster Parents#The American Legion#Dss
WETM 18 News

Two Kayakers found safe after search

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Two people are safe after going missing while kayaking in Chemung County yesterday. According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, a group of six people was kayaking down the Chemung River, when two of the party went missing. Around 4:40 PM the two missing kayakers were reported to local emergency […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boy Scouts of America responds to arrest of former Scout Leader

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - NY State Police charged a former Boy Scout Leader and Greece School District employee with having sexual contact with a minor. Sean Glenney, 51, of Greece is charged with a criminal sexual act for having contact with a 15-year-old in 2015. State police said he met the minor through the Explorer Program at North Greece Fire Department.
GREECE, NY
chronicle-express.com

Keuka Comfort Care Home's 'Big Barn Bonanza' June 3-4

PENN YAN -- The Keuka Comfort Care Home's "Big Barn Bonanza" is back for 2022! The annual benefit sale at the Yates County Fairground, will be open June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No "early birds," please!) This huge...
YATES COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WETM 18 News

Tioga County village to receive $1.5M for drinking water

GAINES TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County will receive more than $1,000,000 to improve the quality of drinking water in one village, Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday. Wolf announced the $1,512,520 grant as part of the State’s $8.4 million Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act. The money is intended to improve existing water and sewer systems […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
wlea.net

Hornell Board Of Education Issues Statement

HORNELL, NY – Statement From The Hornell Board Of Education:. We are both surprised and shocked that criminal charges have been filed against the District’s Superintendent of Schools and our Assistant High School Principal. From what we understand about the surrounding circumstances, these charges are not justified, and we urge everyone to remember that anyone charged with a crime is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise. We have, of course, reported these charges to the Superintendent of the BOCES Supervisory District and to the State Education Department. For the time being, Mr. Marcus will continue to be on administrative leave, and the Superintendent will continue performing his regular duties. Out of respect for the criminal process, and in the interest of the privacy of all concerned, we will have no further comment at this time.
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury […]
owegopennysaver.com

Memorial Day to Remember and Honor

In May 1868, Major General John A. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance to pay tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country. The last Monday in May is set aside each year to honor our servicemen and women who answered the call to duty and made the supreme sacrifice in defense of our great nation.
NewsChannel 36

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Unveiled in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled to the Elmira community this Memorial Day Weekend honoring thousands of families nationwide. Dozens gathered at Pulaski Park Sunday morning to unveil the 8-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide monument. The monument honors families with loved ones in the U.S. Military who did not return from combat. For about a year, Jim Hackett worked with the City of Elmira to bring the monument to Elmira, raising roughly $60,000 in their efforts.
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen has successful Memorial Day weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Tourists from across the area came to Watkins Glen to enjoy Memorial Day weekend. Craig Bond, Parks and Events Center Manager for Clute Park, said that the park completely sold out for the weekend and that a lot of the guests that he talked to said that it was their […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY

