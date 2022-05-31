ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Croatia ready to increase Adriatic oil pipeline capacity, Hungary says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Croatia is ready to increase the capacity of the Adriatic oil pipeline to supply Hungary and Slovakia with crude in case of any disruptions to imports from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

European Union leaders gave concessions to Hungary in order to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the early hours of Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year.

With its embargo the bloc aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine, but it exempted landlocked Hungary because the country relies on the Druzhba pipeline for oil. read more

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he had reached a long-term energy security co-operation agreement with Croatia's energy minister, whereby Hungary's southern neighbour would provide an alternative route for possible additional oil imports, if needed.

"Croatia is ready to provide a route for oil shipments towards Hungary, should they become necessary," Szijjarto said, adding that Hungarian energy group MOL (MOLB.BU) would start talks with Croatian officials later in the day.

MOL's downstream business model has been built on Russian crude shipped via the Druzhba pipeline that covers about 65% of the oil Hungary needs. read more

Shares in MOL (MOLB.BU) rose more than 5% early on Tuesday after the EU exempted Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia from sanctions on Russian oil.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Oil Embargo#Adriatic#Hungarian#Croatian#Mol#Russian
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark's bid to provide Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine,...
POLITICS
Reuters

The Bolsheviks to Putin: a history of Russian defaults

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - In 1918, Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky told Western creditors aghast at the Bolsheviks' repudiation of Russia's external debt: "Gentlemen, you were warned." He reminded them that dismissal of Tsarist-era debt had been a key manifesto of the failed uprising in 1905. More than a century...
EUROPE
Reuters

Ukrainian embassy says Russia ships 'stolen' wheat to Syria

BEIRUT, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia has sent its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tonnes of wheat stolen from Ukraine since invading the country, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said, describing the shipments as "criminal activity". In a statement to Reuters, the embassy said the shipments included one aboard the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country. "The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase,"...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy