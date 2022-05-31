Grafton conducts Memorial Day observances

The Grafton Public Library, 35 Grafton Common, will offer the following programs and events. For information, call 508-839-4649, or visit https://graftonlibrary.org/. Grafton Ukulele Musicians - GUM Jam -- On Wednesday, June 8, from 6:30-8 p.m.. Community Room A/B. The group has resumed meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, and will meet on July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. While we mostly work with Daily Ukulele, participants may bring or suggestion music to learn, and we plan to offer themed selections -- 80s night, 3 chords night, Beatles night -- if there is interest.
