ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

NiSource expands leadership team with hiring of new executives

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtgOz_0fvZ6ZQQ00
Melody Birmingham

Merrillville-based NiSource has expanded its executive leadership team.

The company announced the appointments of Melody Birmingham, William Jefferson, and Melanie Berman to its executive leadership team, along with a reconfiguration of leadership responsibilities for several other executives, effective July 1.

Birmingham will join NiSource as executive vice president and chief innovation officer, responsible for the company's transformation office, information technology, communications, customer, aviation, real estate, corporate security and supply chain management. Birmingham joins from Duke Energy, where she served as senior vice president and chief administrative officer responsible for information technology, enterprise security, administrative services, and the supply chain organization

“With more than 25 years of executive and leadership experience, Melody brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NiSource,” said Lloyd Yates, president and CEO of NiSource. “Melody is well-known and highly respected in the utility sector, particularly in Indiana, one of our largest operating territories, and will play a pivotal role in the company's transformation as we continue to evolve and grow with the changing energy needs of our customers and communities.”

Birmingham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership and management from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University. She completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

In 2016, Birmingham was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Jefferson was named NiSource's executive vice president, operations, and chief safety officer. Jefferson will oversee emergency response, engineering and asset management, environmental health and safety, field operations support, major projects, operational excellence, work management, and contractor support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xolqj_0fvZ6ZQQ00
William Jefferson

Jefferson previously worked for STP Nuclear Operating Co. as site vice president. Jefferson has more than 35 years of experience in the utility industry.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear engineering from Purdue University. He attended the Duke Fuqua Advanced Management Program and earned a senior reactor operator's license from Peach Bottom nuclear plant.

“Bill brings a depth of knowledge in the areas of safety and operational excellence from the nuclear segment — one of the safest, most stringent, in the world,” Yates said. “With his addition, we plan to drive operational excellence and safety to world-class levels at NiSource and our operating companies.”

Once Jefferson joins, Chuck Shafer will lead health, safety and environmental execution, reporting to Jefferson.

Melanie Berman, NiSource's senior vice president and chief human resources officer, was promoted to the company’s executive leadership team.

Melanie Berman

“Since joining the company, Melanie has distinguished herself to be a leader of the highest caliber,” Yates said. “With more than 20 years of experience managing large-scale change, Melanie will have an important voice at our leadership table as the company navigates and evolves through the energy transition.”

Since joining NiSource in June 2021, Berman has partnered with the leadership and the board's compensation and human capital committee to develop a talent strategy, encompassing acquisition and development of talent, succession planning, and executive compensation, at a time when attracting and retaining top talent is critical, the company said.

Berman joined NiSource from The Michaels Companies, where she served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the State University of New York at Albany, and a Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Baruch College.

In addition to Birmingham, Jefferson, and Berman NiSource’s executive leadership team also will include:

  • Shawn Anderson, senior vice president risk and chief strategy officer
  • Donald Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer
  • Kim Cuccia, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary
  • Pablo Vegas, executive vice president and group president, NiSource Utilities

“All of the changes we are announcing today are designed to drive clearer lines of accountability across the organization, and to drive excellence in everything we do,” Yates concluded.

NiSource is the parent company of NIPSCO, which serves about 850,000 natural gas and 480,000 electrical customers across 32 counties in Northern Indiana.

The post NiSource expands leadership team with hiring of new executives appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot receives over 176,000 applications

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced over 176,000 applications were submitted for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families, who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Compensation#Duke Energy#Purdue University
Inside Indiana Business

White Lodging Completes Suburban Hotel Exit

Merrillville-based White Lodging Services Inc. says it has closed on its remaining five suburban hotels, completing a previously-announced exit from the suburban hotel market. The hospitality company says the shift will allow it to focus its portfolio on “more complex hotels” in concentrated urban destinations. In March, the...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Former Valparaiso mayor appointed to school board

Valparaiso's former mayor will soon be joining the city's school board. Jon Costas was unanimously appointed to the school board by the city council Tuesday. During the second round of interviews, Costas said his 16 years as mayor give him unique insight when addressing issues like school safety. "It's a large, important organization. Not a lot of people have had experience with large boards and large amounts of money. I have, all my life, and I'm a proven leader. It seems to me that it would be appropriate for a season to put me in that position because it's such an important organization," Costas said.
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Indiana candy company announces voluntary recall

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- As a direct result of a recent Jif Peanut Butter recall, the Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville is voluntarily recalling the company’s Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups. The company made the recall out of caution for the potential contamination of Salmonella from the peanut butter...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

A Conversation With Penelope Love of the Aetna Manor Revitalization

Penelope Love, with the Aetna Manor Revitalization Program. She talks about events and concerns ( and some personal opinions) about the Aetna neighborhood, on Gary’s east side and near Miller. Volunteers installed smoke detectors in homes throughout Gary’s Aetna neighborhood last weekend.. an effort partnered by Fire Department and the American Red Cross. Penelope Love founded the “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” initiative eight years ago in the community, following the Red Cross’s national efforts and she wants to extend it to all Gary neighborhoods.
WGN Radio

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend Casino Hotel Project to Open in 2023

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians says construction of its 23-story hotel in South Bend is on target to wrap-up later this year and open in the first quarter of 2023. The project, which was first announced in September 2019, has been delayed by the pandemic and workforce challenges. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
honestcolumnist.com

Retired Channel 5 reporter Renee Ferguson lists 6-bedroom Kenwood home

Retired WMAQ-Ch. 5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson on Wednesday placed her longtime six-bedroom, 3,519-square-foot house in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood on the market for $1.85 million. Ferguson, 72, who has won multiple Emmy awards, retired from Channel 5 in 2008 after 21 years at the station and 35 years...
95.3 MNC

Major construction project set to start in South Bend

Another major construction project is set to start on South Bend’s south side…. Starting on or after Monday, June 6, portions of Ireland Road and Fellows Street will be closed for bridge deck overlay projects on the U.S. 20/31 bypass. Ireland will be blocked between Locust and Linden Roads....
SOUTH BEND, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
367
Followers
151
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy