Timothy Harding aims to capture your attention with his On::View Residency piece in Starland

There’s a painting in the window of Art Southeast’s On::View Residency space at Sulfur Studios, only it’s not a painting at all.

“I drove here from Texas and I brought…nine 36” x 30” stretcher bars that one typically makes a painting on,” Timothy Harding, the current artist-in-residence, explained of his currently untitled project. “So I brought them here and actually assembled them into a sculptural form that kind of works within the parameters and dimensions of the studio space here.”

From there, he’s been populating the open spaces of the grid-like lattice with acrylic paintings, but, he said, “it functions much more as a sculptural object than it does as traditional painting.”

“If, I say, take said grid, which is a rigid geometric form, and then I take this canvas and I collapse it and buckle it, and force it to fit on this frame that’s too small, the recognizable grid very much becomes this irregular thing,” he noted. “And I like the idea of the works having this ‘something has gone awry, something is not right here.’”

“I’ve always said I have kind of a strange relationship with painting and I try to maintain that to this day.”

His path from a traditional painter trained in abstract expressionism to what the artist is creating now began during his undergraduate studies, where he started experimenting with bringing some elements off of the canvas and into the 3-D realm. By the time he finished graduate school he had pretty much stopped painting altogether, instead working with paper to create wall-mounted sculptures. Those sculptures would ultimately serve as a precursor of sorts to what visitors to his residency space will see today, although this particular piece is going beyond the bounds of even what Harding has previously attempted.

“This project, and what makes it, I think, unique and important to me, is it’s the first time that I would say I’ve fully committed to making a sculptural thing to be kind of navigated fully in the round,” he said. “My work usually, always relies on the wall in some capacity, even if it has dimensionality to it.”

Reading his artist statement or the project synopsis, you’ll learn that his work is questioning the very nature of painting itself, and the relationship that the work he’s creating has to the space itself. While these are important concerns on a philosophical level, more viscerally it’s just beautiful to look at, whether you know the reasons he’s making his work or not.

“I hope that [the piece] is situated in a way that regardless of your level of art knowledge or who you are or whatever, that there is something that kind of pulls you into it to engage it and experience it,” said Harding. “That’s what I’m always trying to do as an artist.”

As mentioned, the piece that he’s created for the residency remains untitled, a common theme for the artist, an “effort to allow the work to not be too specific,” he said. Typically, his works are named simply by their dimensions and maybe a color or pattern contained within. In this case, however, he admitted that he’s frequently been considering the term “extrovert” as he’s been creating the piece, and that word may ultimately play a role in the final presentation of the sculpture. It’s an unsurprising inspiration given the voyeuristic nature of the On::View Residency space.

“I like the idea of people kind of passing by, whether it’s casually, whether they’re aware or not aware, but seeing this thing kind of evolve slowly over time,” he related.

The final artwork, titled or not, will be revealed as a part of First Friday in Starland. For Harding, it will be the culmination of his time in Savannah, which he said had been both personally enjoyable and artistically inspiring.

“I would not have done this kind of project if I were in my studio in Fort Worth or whatever,” he admitted. “And so this provided me the opportunity to do this kind of thing.”

Sulfur Studios and their On::View Residency space is located at 2301 Bull St. The opening reception on Friday will take place in conjunction with ARTS Southeast street fair from 5-9 p.m.

See the progress of Harding’s project via the On::View Residency Instagram page @onviewresidency. And you can find more of his work via his website at htimothyevanharding.com or his own Instagram account @timothy.harding.

