Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of May 30

By Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

David Drummond to Omar Nazario, 1561 Elm St., $173,000.

Robert Sr. and Nancy Bennett to Trefsgar Revocable Trust, 2 Woodland Estates, $169,000.

Darin and Jennifer Heilman to Michael DeJulia, 325 S. Second Ave., $204,000.

Susan Robb and Timothy Wolfe to George Hanna, 607 Guilford St. and 424 N. Seventh St., $115,000.

George Hanna to Stonebridge Holdings LLC, 607 Guilford St., 424 N. Seventh St., $150,000.

Downtown Partners LP to StarrWar Properties, 713 Locust St., $425,000.

J. Brian Krall and Joshua Zimmerman to Monterey Properties LLC, property on Cumberland Street, $765,000.

Susan Robb and Timothy Wolfe to George Hanna, 220 E. Weidman St., $40,000.

Stoneback Properties to Iliana Rios, property at the southeast corner of Fourth Avenue and East Walnut Street, $157,000.

Gregory Zinn and Jonathan Zinn to San-Pef Inc., property along Poplar Street, $230,000.

Raymond Klick to David Drummond, 1627 Elm St., $135,000.

Alex Ryabukha to Selso Peguero-Cabrera, 328 N. Fifth St., $119,500.

Harry and Shirley Bowman to Whispering Hope Enterprises, property on northeast corner of Eleventh Street and Mifflin Street, $315,000.

Terry Weidner and Sally Brown to Whispering Hope Enterprises, 624 N. Second St., $31,000.

Harry and Shirley Bowman to Whispering Hope Enterprises, property along the south side of Guilford Street, $120,000.

Harry and Shirley Bowman to George Hanna, property on Sixth Street, $255,000.

North Lebanon Township

MCN Holdings, Hunter Creek Builders, Jesus Estradaperez and Kristina Estrada, property on Woodlea Avenue, $345,816.

Scott Kline and Gretchen Heun to Michael Felty, 823 Garden Avenue, $270,000.

Donald and Sandra Podjed to Minayas Towing Service, property at Twentieth Street and Route 72, $253,000.

South Lebanon Township

Daryl Zimmerman and Sheryl Zimmerman to Jason and Jennifer Nolt, 1903 S. Lincoln Ave., $620,000.

Strathford Meadows, Garman Builders at Lebanon, property on Monticello Drive, $584,865.

Cornwall

Crystal Martin to Alicia Javier, 314 Ramela Lane, $212,000.

West Cornwall Township

Victoria Revocable Trust to Jefferson Minnich and Sarah Stuart, 209 First St., $424,900.

Cornwall Associates, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Michael and Diane Murphy, 1098 Alden Way, $410,595.

Cleona

Donna Antolick to Kansreyhour Ou and Mong Pik, 200 W. Penn Ave, $245,200.

Tessa Hitz and Thomas Mederos to Ashley Hull, property on South Center Street, $170,000.

Members 1st Federal Credit Union to Harrisstholdings LLC, 325 W. Penn Ave., $350,000

Annville

Nolan Hostetter to Alexis Krall and Matthew Shutt, 280 Water St., $170,000.

South Londonderry Township

William and Sharon Jurell to Richard and Terri Haldeman, property along Center Street, $145,000.

Brian Sholly to Angela Neidigh, 7 Upper Conewago Road, $350,000.

Palmyra

Nicholas and Katelyn Nolan to Kimberly Bubb, 247 N. Chestnut St., $190,000.

John and Gwen Campbell to Michael and Michelle Segrest, property on West Cherry Street, $350,000.

JBAR Properties to Gregory Riehl, 48 E. Front St., $182,000.

Craig and Kelly Barth to Michael Muschlitz and Dana Barbara, 2 Sandalwood Drive, $352,000.

Ryan and Ashleigh Cagni to Brian and Cynthia Hibshman, 604 W. Oak St. $200,000.

Rajesh Patel to Ann Scott, 518 N. Railroad St., $172,000.

North Londonderry Township

Allan and Mary Newstadt to Cody and Chaney Borigo, 508 Hedge Row Lane, $495,000.

John and Jennifer Kirk to Caitliln Abbott and Alex Torres, 100 Bradley Road, $349,900.

Jonestown

Roger and Rebecca Nance to Eckert Valerio, property on Creek View Drive, $315,000.

Barry and Heidi Moss to BLES Properties, 310 N. King St., $1,200,000.

Swatara Township

Peter and Erin Kink to Daniel and Beverly James, 331 Lighthouse Drive, $190,000.

Bethel Township

Hunter Creek Partners, Hunter Creek Builders, to Bruce Dehart and Beth Dehart, property on John's Way Drive, $370,039.

Norman C. Sattazahn Estate to Luke Sattizahn, property in Bethel Township, $90,000.

William Cardona Jr. to Omayrn Galarza-Rodriguez and Edwin Galarza, 27 Circle Drive, $315,000.

Diane Loy to Zackery and Brenna Southhall, 784 Mountain Drive, $247,000.

Jackson Township

Constance J. Konkel to Andrew and Maritta Burkholder, 141 Wintersville Road, $200,000

Terry Katzaman to Johanna and Ryan Coffman, 209 W. McKinley Ave., $305,000.

David and Leslie Attig to Larry Weaver, 745 Stracks Dam Road, $268,000.

Heidelberg Township

Mary S. Lehman Estate to Jared and Krista Lehman, 2712 Prescott Road, $425,000.

Sharon Horst to Michael S. and Sakina Pizarra, 304 Hardwood Drive, $440,000.

Kenneth and Rosmarie Hays to Legacy Cash Offer LLC, property in Heidelberg Township, $125,000.

Millcreek Township

Peter B. Shirk Living Trust and Naomi H. Shirk Living Trust to Ryan and Tasha Ness, 62 E. Bethany Road, $41,100.

Alexander and Amanda Heerdt to Richard Paxson and Erin Mummert, 30 Edgemont Lane, $253,000.

Peter B. Shirk Living Trust and Naomi H. Shirk Living Trust to Gary and Kathleen Savitsky, 28 E. Bethany Road, $20,550.

