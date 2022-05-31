Global Running Day in Pensacola: Give these running clubs and loops a try

How are those fitness-related new year resolutions holding up?

If you're one of the ones grumbling right now, fret not. Marking roughly halfway through the year, Global Running Day on June 1 will give you a second opportunity to lace up those new running shoes still in the box and give this fitness thing another shot.

Global Running Day is a little different than some of our other national days. For instance, it's a real event that you can sign up for here .

Officially, it is a virtual 5K event put on by Strava, and you can participate in your own time and at your own pace between May 28 and June 5.

Global Running Day unofficially began in 2009 as National Running Day. The inaugural Global Running Day was held on June 1, 2016, according to nationaltoday.com, and had over 2.5 million runners from 177 different countries.

Locally, you can celebrate two ways: Choosing your favorite 5K route and hitting the pavement or running with one of Pensacola's free running clubs.

Running clubs: Pensacola run clubs build back communities in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns

Camaraderie and community: Running clubs offer camaraderie, sense of community

Local run clubs

While there are no Global Running Day events happening in Pensacola, you can tag along with a local run club. Pensacola has several weekly events that are free to participate in and they're a great place to socialize afterward, too.

Monday Night Track

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: University of West Florida Track

Monday Night Track at UWF is the place to be if you want to take your running a little more serious. Hosted at the UWF track every Monday at 6 p.m., UWF Cross Country Coach Caleb Carmichael oversees a free interval workout. Interval running is the most efficient way to increase your fitness level as it mixes high-intensity running with low-intensity running or walking.

R-Dub Run Club

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Running Wild, 3012 E. Cervantes St.

The R-Dub Run Club is hosted by Running Wild every Tuesday at 6 p.m. This is a much more relaxing affair that welcomes all abilities. The route takes you behind the shop for a 3.1 mile run through East Pensacola Heights neighborhoods. Families, walkers and strollers are all welcome.

World of Beer Run Club

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox St.

Probably one of the most fun weekly 5ks, the World of Beer Tap It and Run Club happens every Wednesday at 6 p.m. The run is intended for everyone and has a 5K and 10K route that runs through historical neighborhoods in Downtown Pensacola and down Palafox Pier.

Afterward, you can participate in Blacked Out Bingo at 7 p.m. with half off draft beers, food specials and $5 Huckleberry Lemonade.

A Little Madness Brewery

When: 6:31 p.m. Tuesday

Where: A Little Madness Brewery, 9838 N. Davis Highway

A Little Madness Brewery's run club is on Tuesdays along with Mug Club and Service Industry Night, so you know there's still fun to be had after the 3-mile-run. Runners get free food and $1 off pints.

Local routes

You are free to run whichever route is your favorite, but if you're unsure or you want to try something a little different then there are several fun routes already mapped out for you to enjoy.

Historic Downtown and Waterfront Route

This route is very similar to the route the WoB Running Club takes downtown. It showcases the downtown waterfront and the historic district. The short route is about 4.5 miles while the longer loop adds an extra two miles to the run. The elevation here is fairly flat, so it's fast and easy for all skill levels.

Bayview Park and Bayou Texar Route

This beautiful 10-mile route will start you off at Bayview Park, running through the park's walking trails before pouring out into the waterfront roads and the adjacent neighborhoods. The loop has a bit of an elevation to it at some points, so if you're a novice runner, this might be one to modify.

Pensacola Beach

Love the beach? Why not run there? This route has a few options that can make it a bit easier or more challenging. For those who don't want to run through sand, you can start at the boardwalk and run along the pier and paved paths that run along the beach. This full loop is about 5.5 miles and has some slight elevation.

Couch to 5K: Couch to 5K programs helping Pensacola residents get fitness on track

Pensacola trails: Explore Pensacola's varied nature parks

If you're looking for a challenge, head to the sand and run in either direction. Heading 10 miles west will take you to Fort Pickens and 17 miles east will take you to Navarre Beach Pier.

Fort Pickens also has several good running options. From the Ranger Station, you can run along Fort Pickens Road and around the Civil War batteries. The hiking trails offer about 7.5 miles of distance to run but have a mixed-bag of surfaces including dirt, soft sand and boardwalk.

University of West Florida

UWF has several loops that range from absolute beginners to 600 acres of wooded trails. On campus , there are several marked walking trails that you can follow. These range from 1.2 to 2.1 miles.

The Baars-Firestone Wildlife Sanctuary, hammock and wetlands habitat have about 4 miles of trails you can run on with marked miles.

Located behind Cosby Hall is a nature trail that has half a mile of wooden boardwalk and will take you through the swampy Thompson's Bayou.

And last but not least are the wooded trails . There are several well-marked loops of various lengths that go up to 10 miles. These are some of the most versatile trails as the terrain is quite hilly and presents several levels of difficulty.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Global Running Day in Pensacola: Give these running clubs and loops a try