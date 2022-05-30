Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 30, in recognition of Memorial Day and to pay honor to soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Let us all come together to recognize and honor the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms,” Kelly said. “Today and every day, we owe them our gratitude and appreciation.”

