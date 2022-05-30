ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Why are flags at half-staff today?

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TIm3_0fvZ4wbR00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 30, in recognition of Memorial Day and to pay honor to soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Federal disaster declaration granted for state of Kansas

“Let us all come together to recognize and honor the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms,” Kelly said. “Today and every day, we owe them our gratitude and appreciation.”

To sign up for email alerts about when the governor orders flags to half-staff, click here .

