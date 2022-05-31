ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 3

Sport
3d ago

Wow, 26 victims so far in five months, at that pace there will be over 62 for the year and we haven't even entered the heat of summer. I feel sorry for the innocent people trying to do the right things, like raising families and working.

Reply(1)
14
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three juveniles charged with shooting air soft guns at campers

TOWN OF ROCHESTER – Three juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly firing air soft guns at patrons at the Rondout Valley Campground in the Town of Rochester. Investigation by State Police from the Wawarsing barracks found that approximately 15 people were shot and injured by the juveniles. No one was seriously injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Deputies exchange gunfire with man inside Henrietta restaurant

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man with a gun interrupted an evening at a local restaurant and exchanged gunfire with deputies inside the establishment. Police responded to the Carrabba's Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report...
HENRIETTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime
WHEC TV-10

Man charged with five felonies for rape of 16-year-old at gunpoint

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A man has been charged with five felonies after Rochester police said he broke into a house and raped a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint. Jayshon Rivera, 20 was charged with rape, predatory sexual assault, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester man arrested after stealing car at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday morning following the report of an armed carjacking. Officers said that a male reported that 25-year-old William Forysth stole his 2015 Honda Accord at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle. New York State Police attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled until hitting a pole on State Street near the Inner Loop.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Charges Filed in Ontario County Kidnapping

A 17-year-old suspect linked to a homicide in South Carolina is now one of two people accused by Ontario County authorities of kidnapping. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the teenager and 21-year-old Logan French of Canandaigua held a 16-year-old Ontario County resident against their will on May 23rd.The victim was driven around Ontario and Wayne Counties for more than 12 hours until deputies and police stopped the car in the Town of Arcadia and arrested the 17-year-old. French was located earlier this week and was also arrested. Both men are charged with first degree kidnapping. Both are being held without bail.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rose Man Arrested for Threatening Woman with Knife

A Town of Rose man has been arrested for threatening a woman with a knife. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Thursday arrest of Frank Louder after the an investigation into a November 2021 incident where he is alleged to have broke a bed frame, then prevented a woman from calling 911 while threatening her with a knife.
ROSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alleged attack of girl prompts overhaul of Monroe County probation

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has ordered a "top to bottom" overhaul of the county’s probation department following the alleged attack and rape of a 12-year-old girl by a level two sex offender who was on probation. The alleged sexual assault, which prompted a review of Monroe County's probation...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy