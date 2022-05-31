Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim
Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security...wham1180.iheart.com
Wow, 26 victims so far in five months, at that pace there will be over 62 for the year and we haven't even entered the heat of summer. I feel sorry for the innocent people trying to do the right things, like raising families and working.
