Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

A 17-year-old suspect linked to a homicide in South Carolina is now one of two people accused by Ontario County authorities of kidnapping. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the teenager and 21-year-old Logan French of Canandaigua held a 16-year-old Ontario County resident against their will on May 23rd.The victim was driven around Ontario and Wayne Counties for more than 12 hours until deputies and police stopped the car in the Town of Arcadia and arrested the 17-year-old. French was located earlier this week and was also arrested. Both men are charged with first degree kidnapping. Both are being held without bail.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO