Therapy will be offered over the summer to Green Bay public school students, marking a first for the district

By Natalie Eilbert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY - The public school district will be providing therapy services over the summer, marking a first in how it is handling the mental health needs of its students.

With the last day of school approaching, that lapse in mental health support can have consequences for students who depend on it.

"Not everybody is excited to go into summer," said Christina Gingle, associate director of pupil services at Green Bay Area Public Schools. "Summer might give them some uncertainty."

The service will be available to students district wide, with seven schools providing space for students and therapists to meet. The schools are: Sullivan Elementary, Aldo Leopold Community School (K-8), Danz Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Edison Middle School, East High School and Dr. Rosa Minoka-Hill School (K-12).

The first-time ability to offer summertime therapy is the result of student services at GBAPS district becoming more adequately staffed, Gingle said.

The extended therapy service comes at no cost to the district, since the school are open for summer school, said Gingle. Students will be given the choice between therapy sessions at the school or traveling to the clinic of the associated mental health provider.

Students who opt to attend therapy appointments at school will be able to keep the same therapists they've been working with throughout the school year.

In-school mental health services aren't free, however, no matter the time of the year. Parents will still be responsible for insurance co-payments over the summer months, which can range anywhere from $25 to $50 a session, depending on the family's insurance plan.

Some of the benefits of having mental health services on the premises of schools is the way it doesn't force students to recalibrate at a whole new clinic setting, ease of transportation and remaining among peers.

When students don't continue care over the summertime but return in the fall, it takes time for therapists to reestablish rapport with the student, said Bree Decker, community engagement director with Connections for Mental Wellness .

"I do see a general trend in line with the pandemic that, where kids typically fall off on their mental health care in the summer, kids are now carrying mental health care through the summer," Decker said. "Poor mental health doesn't just stop in June. There's more awareness and a willingness to continue."

In Brown County, mental health providers can be few and far between for its population of over 63,300 children. For every 10,000 children, there are fewer than eight psychologists, around 26 licensed social workers and two psychiatrists, the latter of whom can diagnose and prescribe medication for children in need of mental health support.

That means parents will likely be hard-pressed to find a mental health professional to fill their child's mental health needs during the two-month summer gap.

Across the United States, mental disorders affect millions of children aged 3 to 17, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention , the most prevalent diagnoses of which are ADHD, anxiety and depression, and behavioral disorders.

While behavioral disorders statistically ebb with age, depression and anxiety grow exponentially between the ages of 3 and 17.

That aligns with the most common issues among students in Brown County. According to Decker, kids are struggling with depression and anxiety at very high rates due to the pandemic.

Joanne Klysen, director of community-based counseling at Foundations, a nonprofit that provides counseling at Bay View Middle School, Lineville Intermediate School and Aldo Leopold Community School, said its three embedded therapists do their best to follow-up with parents near the end of the school year, but it can be challenging to coordinate.

Klysen anticipates that some students won't take her up on summertime services. The therapists at Foundations do their best to supply students with safety plans and tools for the summer near the end of the school year. For those students, the first few weeks of school in the fall are for reviewing skills.

This summer, therapy will be readily available for Klysen's roster of students should they choose it.

"If the kiddos can make it there during the summer, it can be really worthwhile for them to maintain a therapy schedule," Klysen said. "And if they can't make it to a physical building, we offer telehealth, Zoom, and similar platforms."

Gingle said offering students a continuum of mental health care can promote different avenues for the students to stay moving and connected.

"We have student services staff on-site to help students continue (school-based therapy) that happened during the school year," Gingle said. "We're happy to continue doing what we did during the school year with problem solving and those supports."

Natalie Eilbert is a government watchdog reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Therapy will be offered over the summer to Green Bay public school students, marking a first for the district

WBAY Green Bay

WI DHS investigating 7 cases of mysterious hepatitis in kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of sudden and mysterious hepatitis cases in children continues to rise. At least 650 cases have been reported worldwide so far, according to the World Health Organization. As of Memorial Day weekend, more than 200 of those were reported in the United States.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Locals react to ongoing bomb threats in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday (June 1) marked the sixth bomb threat to Kiel police in more than a week. “People are pretty upset,” one man told us. “Kids can’t even go to high school.”. The ongoing bomb threats are the talk of the town, however,...
KIEL, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
