Shooting on Philpotts Road in Norfolk under investigation

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night. The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m. Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive,...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Virginia after law enforcement stopped his vehicle and seized about 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jamaal Dance has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent...
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested after a store was robbed in Hampton Wednesday afternoon. According to Hampton police, they first got the call for the commercial robbery around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Nexus store in the 2300 block of McMenamin Street. A...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson said two men took themselves to a hospital after a mid-day shooting. There isn't any information on what led to the shooting, or where it happened, but a tweet from PPD said the hospital reported receiving the two patients a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments / 0