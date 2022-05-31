Dance Theatre of Harlem leaps into action for Opening Nights

Florida State University's Opening Nights keeps it moving with a concert from Dance Theatre of Harlem with artistic director Virginia Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Tickets are from $45-$60.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim. The company tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century.

The 17-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture.

