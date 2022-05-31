ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vodafone is launching a whole new method of user tracking

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytC8a_0fvZ4SJl00
(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / viewimage)

Telecoms giant Vodafone is testing a new way to track people’s online activity and, as usual these days, some people aren’t really fond of the words “tracking” and “online” being put in the same sentence.

The operator is currently testing an advertising ID system dubbed TrustPid, which works by creating a fixed ID for every customer at the Internet Service Provider (ISP) level, and then associating all user activity with that ID.

The profile, which will be formed with input from multiple parameters, will then be used for the distribution of targeted, personalized advertising. The company says that there is no way for the system to be bypassed at the browser level, by blocking cookies or masking the IP address.

Share your thoughts on Cybersecurity and get a free copy of the Hacker's Manual 2022 (opens in new tab). Help us find how businesses are preparing for the post-Covid world and the implications of these activities on their cybersecurity plans. Enter your email at the end of this survey (opens in new tab) to get the bookazine, worth $10.99/£10.99.

Free internet means ads

For Vodafone, the math is simple - if the internet is to remain free, the users are to remain the product:

"Consumers appreciate the idea of a 'free' Internet, but this comes with a trade-off: publishers need a sustainable revenue model, meaning that it becomes essential to add subscription paywalls or rely on advertising to maintain free access to high-quality content," the official TrustPid website says.

As usual, when it comes to tracking, the idea of privacy pops up. Vodafone says TrustPid will assign each user “random numbers” reducing the risk of individuals being directly identified. For some, however, these assurances are insufficient.

Speaking to BleepingComputer, Patrick Breyer, member of the European Parliament and digital rights activist, said tracking people online makes them susceptible to manipulation, and that such practices should be terminated at their inception.

“These personality profiles, which even cover political opinion, sexual orientation, or medical conditions, are a risk to privacy but also to national security, where officials can be blackmailed, and also to democracy, where elections and referendums can be manipulated. A unique ID would allow for monitoring our entire digital lives. These schemes are totally unacceptable, and the trials should be stopped. Democracy is not for sale”.

The test is taking place in Germany, with Bild.de being one of the sites participating in the pilot, and could be rolled out to other territories soon.

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0fvZ4SJl00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Most secure browsers: Here's our pick

Nowadays, pretty much everyone has a favorite browser (opens in new tab) for everyday use, but does this browser of choice belong among the most secure browsers out there? That’s the question we’ll like to answer in this article. Whether you’re simply surfing the web, conducting business, or...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xiaomi brings a foreigner to lead its India operations - Will it work?

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally announced Alvin Tse as the replacement of out-going India head Manu Kumar Jain. While Manu Kumar Jain is still with Xiaomi – he has transitioned into a role of a Group VP and is now managing International strategy marketing and PR based out of the Middle East.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This dangerous Microsoft Office zero-day is now being exploited in the wild

The Microsoft Office "Follina" zero-day vulnerability may have its first official adopters, and first victims, experts have revealed. Cybersecurity researchers from Proofpoint have discovered that a Chinese state-sponsored threat actor known as TA413 has been targeting the international Tibetan community using the flaw. "TA413 CN APT spotted ITW exploiting the...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Breyer
TechRadar

Spam emails are wasting hundreds of work hours every year

Spam email messages might be perceived as nothing more than a nuisance, but they’re actually hurting people’s productivity quite a lot, according to a Kaspersky report showing people can lose up to 80 hours a year just scrolling through, or filtering out, spam messages. Citing a report on...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Modernize your network to digitally transform your organization

For any organization that makes use of digital technology, the network acts as a central nervous system – allowing information to flow throughout the business. Yet, despite the network (opens in new tab) being such a vital operational organ, for many businesses, it’s becoming less and less able of directing the ever-growing volume and diversity of data that connects people and things.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Amazon shutting down all service and support for Cloud Cams

Starting December 2, 2022, Amazon will be dropping all support and service for Cloud Cam devices and accompanying apps. People first learned about the drop from an email Amazon sent out to customers. A user on the HomeKit subreddit was gracious enough to share the information. Going through the email, the entire video history from your Cloud Cam will be deleted on December 2, but you’ll be able to download the recordings. The Cloud Cam – Key Edition will also lose its functionality to connect to smart locks and manage codes on the final day.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar news and features

All of the latest technology news and features from TechRadar. Your iPhone, iPad and Mac have a secret setting to massively boost call quality. Microsoft Teams update will finally eliminate this unnecessary headache. 3. Great Scott! The all-electric DeLorean DMC is here, and it's beautiful. 4. I tried Google's text-to-image...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Advertising Id#Al Jazeera Balkans#Isp#Ip#Cybersecurity#Hacker#Post Covid
TechRadar

Elasticsearch databases are being hit hard by ransom attacks

Hundreds of misconfigured Elascticsearch databases were recently hit by ransom attacks (opens in new tab), security experts have found. Cybersecurity researchers from Secureworks have uncovered 450 databases whose contents have been wiped, and in their place, a ransom note left. The ransom note demands $620 per database, to restore the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google slated to axe location-based reminders from Assistant

Google is delivering an emotional gut punch to the forgetful as it will soon remove location-based reminders. The company didn’t make a public announcement, but some eagle-eyed users noticed the change in the Google Assistant Help page (opens in new tab). For those who don’t know or remember, you were able to create reminders to yourself according to a location. As an example, you could set a reminder to buy a gallon of milk at the supermarket, and if Google Assistant on your phone (opens in new tab) detects you driving past one, it’ll let you know.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Office exploit will make you rethink everything you know about web safety

Microsoft's suite of office software could be abused to launch phishing attacks capable of deceiving even the most well-trained web users, researchers have found. Analysts from Bitdefender recently uncovered that homograph attacks (those that abuse similar-looking characters for the purposes of deception - e.g. Micr0soft) grow a lot more potent when based on international domain names (IDN), and used against apps other than browsers.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

ExpressVPN exits India over new government orders

VPN provider ExpressVPN has taken the decision to close down its operations in India following the latest move by local lawmakers. Under India’s new VPN rule, which is set to come into effect on June 27, companies will be required to store users’ real names, IP addresses assigned to them, usage patterns and other identifying data.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
TechRadar

Is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra the Android tablet to replace your laptop?

More than any other Android tablet before it, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra feels designed to be used primarily as a laptop substitute. It's got an enormous 15-inch display that, while beautiful, is less than ideal for extended handheld sessions, and front-facing cameras that just about force you to use the tablet in the landscape orientation during video calls. It also has a snap-on Keyboard Book Cover accessory (sold separately) that can only be used when the device is horizontal.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

What are iQoo phones? A guide to the company and its smartphones

IQoo is a young smartphone brand that joined the bandwagon recently. The company has been making its presence felt thanks to some true value for money devices back home and in the international markets. In case you find the name iQoo slightly strange, then you’re not alone. Unlike the names...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Ruud vs Rune live stream: how to watch 2022 French Open quarter-final online from anywhere

Holger Rune will be the first Danish male tennis player to play in the quarter-finals of a major tournament since the late 1960s when he takes on Casper Ruud on Wednesday. Can he go one better and beat the world number-eight to a place in the semis? Read on as we explain how to watch a Ruud vs Rune live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.
NFL
TechRadar

What is phishing and how dangerous is it?

Phishing is the act of placing a piece of bait in front of an unsuspecting computer user and hoping that they will bite - it's been the bane of antivirus companies for a long time now. Like someone fishing uses bait on a hook to try to land a salmon,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy