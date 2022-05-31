ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Brat_Wave brags a better cook on brats, according to the Menasha veteran who invented it

By Ariel Perez, Appleton Post-Crescent
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bC9rM_0fvZ4RR200

MENASHA - Every time his wife asked him to grill brats, Menasha's Jesse Foster, a former paratrooper, father and electrical journeyman at Kimberly Clark, became vexed.

"I hated cooking brats, because I never knew if they (were) completely cooked," he said.

He wasn't able to take his eyes off the grill, and they were never evenly done. "How can I make (sure) to get the curves cooked?"

Born and raised in Appleton, in the heart of a state known for its bratwurst, Foster couldn't let it go. So, he set about inventing something to help himself and his fellow grillers — all without losing the juices or burning the edges.

He focused his frustration into research and development, and soon the trademarked "Brat_Wave" was born.

The Brat_Wave is a steel plate in form of — you guessed it — a wave, that can be placed inside the grill and has space for eight to 10 brats.

As a child, he liked to take apart things and put them back together to learn how they worked. This sort of tinkering was right up his alley.

He started out with sheared metal pieces that he grinded and branded himself. Now, it’s a 1.2-pound stainless steel sheet, 14.5 inches long and 6 inches wide, with one goal: "Lets cook those curves."

“I get it pre-cut now (with a) laser … then I can just roll it, break it and brand it,” he said.

His invention won him a prize of $1,000 for third place at Startup Week Wisconsin in November, only a month after he had created a prototype. He used the money to improve the product and make it more presentable.

“I started like many people that invents something — from the ground up and in my basement,” he said.

Foster says that usually, after five minutes on the grill, a sausage or brat can catch fire, then its casing breaks and its juices spill.

With the Brat_Wave, brats and sausages cook slowly he said.

“You can hear them sizzling, but you don’t see the flames.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2LM7_0fvZ4RR200

The Brat_Wave is now stocked in Scheels Sports and 14 local retail stores, which could help sale numbers pick up. For the last fiscal year, he sold 194 units at a price around $30 to 33 each.

The invention though, comes with a warning, due to fluctuations of the steel price.

“It’s something (price of steel) I can’t control,” he said, and notes for purchasers on his website.

Additionally, some of the proceeds go to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, a nonprofit close to his heart, as one of his two adopted children suffers from epilepsy.

Foster hopes for more sales in the coming months, as the weather becomes more suitable for barbecues and grilling.

“I did all this in the non-cooking season right? So, I’m kind of anxious to see what this does in the summertime,” he said.

He still believes his business is at an early stage and would love to see how far he can take it — if any investors out there are interested.

Foster will share his experience with the Brat_Wave on June 9, at the New North Summit in Lambeau Field Atrium.

More: A De Pere woman is changing what you can expect from beef jerky | Streetwise

More: New Green Bay food truck specializes in birria tacos with a recipe so secret, one owner doesn't even know it

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Brat_Wave brags a better cook on brats, according to the Menasha veteran who invented it

Comments / 0

Related
visitoshkosh.com

Where to Find Brunch in Oshkosh

Brunch is the perfect match between breakfast foods without the early breakfast wake-up call! If your house has an early riser along with a late-riser, compromise with some Brunch in Oshkosh! Grab some girlies and a mimosa and check out the Brunch offerings that Oshkosh has!. BRUNCH—BRUNCH—BRUNCH​. Dive...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Just Prune June’: What to know as ‘No Mow May’ ends

(WFRV) – Now that May is over, it is time to resume yard work as usual. ‘No Mow May’ was a conservation initiative in which a handful of northeast Wisconsin cities took part, including Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and De Pere. During the month of May foraging resources...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army, Uncle Mike’s team up for Friday donut giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe are once again teaming up for the annual National Donut Day event. The donut giveaway is Friday, June 3, 7-10 a.m., or until supplies last. Free donuts will be available at all Uncle Mike’s locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Menasha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Brats#Veteran#Inventing#Invention#Food Drink#Brat Wave#Foster#Startup Week Wisconsin
wearegreenbay.com

First ‘Water Walk’ since pandemic calls attention to pollution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Water Walks have been around for two decades calling attention to the pollution in the great lakes. Siobhan Marks, a ‘Water Walk’ Leader said, “We’ve been doing these walks since about 2002 when Grandma Josephine Mandamin started that to draw attention to the need to stand up and protect our water.”
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Wisconsin had 11 Indian boarding schools, 2 in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal report shows more than 500 indigenous children died at Indian boarding schools in the United States. Wisconsin had at least 11 of these schools, including two in Keshena. Dewey Schanandore says he found gravesites while jogging around Keshena. He believes his ancestors led him...
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Student Brought Unloaded BB Gun to School

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A student brought an unloaded BB gun to Aldo Leopold School Thursday. No one was injured. “After investigating it was determined that the student intended no threat to students or staff. There were no BBs in the gun, and none were brought to school,” stated a letter to parents by principal Trina Lambert.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Dead carp in Pigeon Lake

The Pigeon Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, working with the state DNR, has uncovered the cause of the carp die-off in the watershed:. A virus first identified in ornamental koi fish in the 1990s that has now spread worldwide. The virus, which causes Koi Herpesvirus Disease (KHVD), is a distinct...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy