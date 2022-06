MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 11 incarcerated men and women have just graduated with a high school diploma. The students graduated from Metro High, a high school located within Dane County Jail. The school is considered a part of the Madison Metropolitan School District. The sheriff’s office explained that the program is important, as it is a way for those who are incarcerated to still work toward their education which is required by the compulsory education law.

