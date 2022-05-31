Health benefits of blueberries are bountiful. Try them in muffins! | Cooking School

Did you know that blueberries, those dusty blue-purple orbs with a flared crown on the end, not only taste great, but carry a surprise bonus inside as well? They may be small, but their health impact looms large.

Rich in anthocyanins, compounds that provide antioxidant activity that can help relax smooth muscle and dilate arteries to improve blood flow, blueberries can help lower blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, decreasing the risk of having a heart attack. Eating a cup a day may reduce arterial stiffness, further supporting heart health. These true botanical berries have one of the highest antioxidant levels found in fruit, reducing inflammation, and boosting immunity. Their flavonoids help protect against cancer, the effects of aging, and seem to reduce cognitive decline and help to improve memory.

Meyer lemons: For Thanksgiving, tone done down the tartness with Meyer lemons | Cooking School

Plum recipe: Italian purple plums are perfect for Rustic Plum Tarte recipe | Cooking School

If this isn’t enough to get you pumped for this superfood, how about the fact that they are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, potassium, manganese, calcium, and fiber — at about 80 calories per cup.

Afraid you might be bored eating them often? Absolutely not. Think beyond pancakes, muffins and pie, and sprinkle them over cereal, oatmeal and yogurt. Whip up some smoothies or a cobbler, or just relish them out-of-hand freshly picked off the bush. Include blueberries in salads, with goat cheese, pecans and baby arugula. Reduce them in a balsamic compote and drizzle over grilled chicken or salmon. Roast a pork loin with blueberries, lemon slices and herbs tucked in the pan. Most certainly, accent a cheese platter with these vibrant super-berries.

Are you headed out the door yet, to pick up some fresh blueberries? They are in season right now.

Celia Casey is a graduate of the Paris Condon Bleu and teaches classes in French cuisine. She can be reached at 850525-6720.

Super Blueberry Muffins

6 tablespoons soft butter

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

¾ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup fresh blueberries

In a bowl, with a hand mixer, cream the butter, sugar and egg together until light. Add the cream and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Whisk together. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and stir until blended -do not over mix. Gently fold in the blueberries.

Place in muffin cups and bake at 400 degrees for 15–18 minutes, until puffed and golden. Makes 12 muffins.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Health benefits of blueberries are bountiful. Try them in muffins! | Cooking School