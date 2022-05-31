City of Gadsden to participate in Summer Food Service Program
The City of Gadsden announced that it will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program in cooperation with the Alabama State Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge. The city in a news release said acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 6 until July 29. All sites will be closed on June 20, the day Juneteenth will be observed and July 4. Meals will be provided at the following sites:
Lunch (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.):
- Boys & Girls Club: 2000 W. Meighan Blvd. 35901
- Campbell Court: 100 Campbell Court 35903
- Carver Gym: 1030 Tuscaloosa Ave. 35901
- Carver Village: 1109 Jackson Court 35901
- Colley Homes: 406A N. Sixth St. 35901
- East Gadsden Community Center: 921 Wilson Ave. 35903
- Emma Sansom Homes: 206 N. 22nd St. 35904
- Gadsden Public Library (Main): 254 College St. 35901
- Gadsden Public Library (East Gadsden): 809 E. Broad St. 35903
- Gadsden Middle School: 612 Tracy St. 35901
- Gateway Village: 1321 Walnut St. 35904
- Mitchell Community Center: 1503 Noccalula Road 35904
- SPAN/City Program: 200 W. Meighan Blvd. 35901
- Starnes Park: 601 Starnes Ave. 35901
- Thompson Community Center: 236 Goldenrod Ave. 35901
- Walnut Park Community Center: 3200 Walnut St. 35904
- YMCA of the Coosa Valley: 100 Walnut St. 35901
Those with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information such as large print, American Sign Language, braille or audiotape should contact the agency where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Program information can also be provided in another language other than English upon request.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For questions regarding the Summer Food Service Program, call 256-549-4679.
