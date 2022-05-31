Barbecue, burgers, brews and more among your options to eat, drink and be merry

Memorial Day, the unofficial beginning of summer, has already come and gone. Cue the soaring expectations for fun-in-the-sun activities packing the longest days of the year. Before smearing on sunscreen, though, consider this evergreen quote from the late great American food writer M.F.K. Fisher: “First we eat, then we do everything else.”

So let’s eat … and enjoy summer!

Here are a few of my favorites of late:

Barbecue delights

Barbecue and summer are a well-matched couple. Unfortunately, barbecue often hooks up with disappointment, too, especially for home cooks. On those days when you’d rather not deal with such possibilities — and a big open flame — let the top professionals in the land handle the smoky work at Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, a stellar mini-chain.

With its extended menu, fashionable space and Nashville-inspired framework (choose one meat and three sides for a great price), Ray Ray’s Meat + Three — the newest, most ambitious Ray Ray’s branch — is absolutely worth a drive to Granville for its signature “whole hawg” meat, zesty sausages and great proprietary sides such as German potato salad.

The company also offers excellent food-truck-style outlets in Powell, Westerville, Franklinton and in the Ace of Cups parking lot in Old North Columbus. If you visit the latter — nice patio at Ace — let me know if I have greens and rib meat decorating my face (again).

• Ray Ray's Meat + Three, 1256 Columbus Road, Granville; 740-920-9103, www.rayrayshogpit.com

• Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, multiple locations; www.rayrayshogpit.com

Noteworthy cafe and brewpub

The best new cafe and best new cocktail bar with a related brewpub are located in the nearly century-old Open Air building. Adjacent to nature and bike path trails and offering scenic views, stylish Open Air is a wonderfully repurposed old brick school in the University District. Those aforementioned businesses newly residing in it are the second branch of hip Emmett’s Cafe (love the Meat + Tato breakfast sandwich and Hudson Street burger) and Understory — a multi-pronged operation from Wolf’s Ridge Brewing that includes Understory Lounge (recommended: ahi tuna; every cocktail) and the patio-equipped, beer-centric Understory Commons (try the Firecracker Chicken bowl).

Restaurant review:Understory mixes 'reimagined' cocktails with imaginative cuisine

• Emmett's Cafe at Open Air, 2571 Neil Ave, University District; 614-670-7702, www.emmettscafe.com

• Understory, 2571 Neil Ave.; 614-429-3936, www.understorycbus.com

Low country, soul food pleasures

Budd Dairy Food Hall — a marvelously renovated facility whose outdoor seating includes a bar-equipped rooftop — houses several good eateries. None is better than Modern Southern Table, a game-changing soul food operation.

Modern Southern Table does its warm-weather-evoking name proud with sensational takes on “Alabama'' fried chicken and its spiced-up “low country” cousin, as well as the best fried catfish you might ever eat. There’s no drop-off with sides such as superb collard greens, candied yams and a downright revelatory, gazpacho-esque blackeyed-pea salad.

• Modern Southern Table, 1086 N. 4th St., Budd Dairy Food Hall; 614-505-2637, www.modernsoutherntable.com

Taco truck destinations

Summer is peak taco truck season. Eating mobile taqueria fare outside in summer is a simple but singular, seize-the-day pleasure whose memory can be comforting when the weather again turns freezing.

Two high-achieving operations are helping Clintonville become a taco truck destination: reclaimed-from-theft, rehabbed and recently reopened La Poblanita (get tinga anything; tamales are a Friday-special must) and Los Agavez Taqueria (terrific pork al pastor and birria).

Los Agavez:Restaurant Review | Los Agavez Taqueria: Hot sauce adds bang to tasty offerings

The West Side is still the de facto taco truck capital of Greater Columbus. That’s where you’ll find Los Guachos, the business that helped launch the local taco truck trend before launching three impressive dine-in Los Guachos Taquerías (get a gringa: al pastor, melted cheese, flour tortilla).

• La Poblanita, 3825 Indianola Ave.; 614-598-9539, check the truck's Facebook page

• Los Agavez Taqueria, 3166 N. High St., Clintonville; 614-206-7634, check the truck's Facebook page

• Los Guachos taco truck, 3990 Sullivant Ave.; 614-493-1874, https://www.losguachostaqueria.com/

Hot eats and cool treats

If a dairy bar is calling, you can’t beat independently owned Double Happy on the Southwest Side. Preparing irresistible fast-food-style fare (target the Double Happy burger and “waffle fry” — waffle-iron-pressed hash browns) and soft-serve-based delights (such as first-rate milkshakes), this quirky little drive-through place comes by its name honestly.

Jeni's:Get the scoop: Jeni's releases five new ice cream flavors for upcoming holiday season

Ice cream is the frosting on the cake of summer, and Columbus is home to a world-class operation: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Haven't had a Jeni’s fix lately? A Memorial Day weekend festival presents a great chance to get reacquainted. On May 28 and 29, Jeni’s and Land-Grant Brewing will host “Strawberry Jam,” a season-celebrating “shindig” held at Land-Grant featuring live music plus strawberry-themed food and drinks.

• Double Happy, 1280 Brown Road; 614-974-4144, www.doublehappy.com

• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, multiple locations; www.jenis.com

