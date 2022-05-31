ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a state ID or birth certificate but can't afford it? These Columbus groups can help

By Danae King, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Without a small card proving someone's identity, there are many services that people may not be able to access.

The lack of a state identification card or birth certificate may mean children can't be enrolled in school. It could prevent those in need from accessing benefits such as Medicaid or food stamps. It might even get in the way of people accessing food pantries or opening bank accounts.

Here are three ministries in Columbus offering to help those in need pay to get a $10 state identification card or $25 birth certificate and how to access their services:

1. United Methodist Church and Community Development for All People

The South Side church and social services agency hosts walk-in hours on Mondays, except for holidays, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location at 946 Parsons Ave.

During those hours, it will help Columbus residents through the application process to get their Ohio birth certificates and state identification cards. The church also pays for the documents.

For more information, call 614-445-7342, ext 129.

2. Joint Organization for Inner-City Needs (JOIN)

JOIN, located at 578 E. Main Street Downtown, is part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus and will help people get and pay for their birth certificates, including for those born out of state.

The services are by appointment only. For an appointment, call 614-241-2530 or 614-241-2531

Stone Village Church, at 139 E. Second Ave. in the Short North, accepts walk-ins on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m.

People can get a voucher to cover the cost of a state identification card, but there are certain requirements: People must have valid documents as required by the state.

For homeless people, the church can accept a proof of residency statement from a case manager or social worker; something showing their address and somewhere they can get mail, even if it's a shelter, family member's address or rehabilitation facility.

More information on what's needed can be found on Stone Village's website.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

