Judge orders outside look at health issues in sending Cumberland inmates to North Jersey

CAMDEN – A federal judge has rejected Cumberland County's objection to conducting an outside look at potential COVID-related issues in the county's policy of sending more and more of its inmates to be housed at a North Jersey facility.

The Hudson County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center in Kearny started accepting Cumberland County Jail inmates in December 2021. Those first inmates specifically were chosen to enter a drug treatment program at the Hudson facility.

But inmate transfers have markedly increased as Cumberland proceeds, at least for now, with a controversial plan to shrink its jail into a processing and temporary holding facility. The idea is for the county to completely exit the normal jail “business,” ideally at a cost savings. To do that, it needs to rent space at other facilities.

U.S. District Court Judge Noel Hillman is sending Morristown attorney William J. Hughes to evaluate conditions with the Cumberland to Hudson transfers, specifically with the transportation and processing of inmates.

In May 2021, the court appointed Hughes as a “special master,” or independent monitor, to examine public health conditions at the Cumberland jail. The appointment is connected with the continuing lawsuit from inmates over management of COVID-19 protective measures at the Bridgeton facility since 2020.

Hughes continues in that role, after producing a series of reports resulting in policy changes at the jail. His role in Hudson may be a short one, by contrast.

The order Hillman issued on May 18 directs the special master to report in 30 days with any suggested revisions to his role.

Attorney Karen Confoy, one of the attorneys representing inmates on a pro bono basis, earlier told the judge that she does not expect “ongoing oversight” will be needed.

Attorney Susana Cruz Hodge, hired by Cumberland to handle the inmate case, objected to the cost and need for an evaluation. Hodge said Hudson is not reporting any COVID cases currently and called the proposal “suspiciously timed.”

