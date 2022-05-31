ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: May 23-28

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enNBC_0fvZ3lFJ00

The final season of the 2021-22 school year is starting to come to a close as the MHSAA playoffs have begun across all sports, even with a couple early pre-district games in baseball and softball.

The pressure is picking up as student-athletes across the county are stepping up in big moments.

Here are the nominees for Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week. Voting can be done at https://poll.fm/11127229.

Gabe Jones, Blissfield baseball

Jones had a mammoth day at the plate for the Royals as they swept Columbia Central this week.

Jones drove in seven runs against the Golden Eagles, including a 3-run home run. He then hit a solo home run against Bay City Central in a 4-0 shutout.

Madalyn Freitas, Clinton girls soccer

Freitas broke her own Lenawee County single-season goals record as she scored six in an 8-0 win against Onsted to give her 67 for the season.

Her 67 goals is the second most in a single-season in MHSAA history.

Ally Feuerbacher, Tecumseh softball

The sophomore Feuerbacher had a couple tough tests this week as she stood tall as she came out with a pair of wins.

Against Blissfield, going toe-to-toe with the Royals senior ace Karis Weirich, she struck out eight in a win before tossing a complete game shutout of a strong Temperance Bedford team to end the week.

Jillian Kendrick, Madison track and field

Kendrick had a strong week, which include a state title at the Division 3 MITCA meet in Clare.

To start the week, Kendrick won the TCC championship in the 100 (13.28) and 200 (27.4) and also took part in the 4x100 win (52.83). On Saturday she was part of the championship 4x200 team, which won with a time of 1:49.86.

Sean DeLeon, Madison track and field

The Trojans boys team got a state title at the MITCA meet as DeLeon won the intermediate hurdles in a time of 40.66. He also helped the 4x400 team take second at 3:32.72.

He was also part of the 4x200 TCC championship team with a time of 1:34.03.

Comments / 0

Related
owossoindependent.com

Owosso High School Trojan Softball Division 2 State Champs

OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL TROJAN SOFTBALL Division 2 state champs, secured the Flint Metro League Championship last week after beating the Linden Eagles 9-1. Owosso Trojans Varsity collected 13 hits on the day with Lexi Hemker, Macy Irelan, Reese Thayer, Kendall Anderson and Jamie Maier each having multiple hits. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. Anderson had 14 chances in the field – the most on the team.
OWOSSO, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Jenn Kangas-Brody is one of three people named Wednesday to the 2022 class of Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Kangas-Brody, 48, runs a golf shop in Grand Blanc where he husband Doug is the pro at Warwick Hills Country Club. Known as Kangas in her playing days, the L’Anse High School standout was a two time all Big Ten selection at Michigan State before winning the 1997 Michigan Open and playing a full year on the LPGA tour in 1998.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tecumseh, MI
Sports
City
Clare, MI
City
Onsted, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Lenawee County, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022

(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022. Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates. She was crowned by last year’s winner Taylor Hale. “Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages. Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA later this year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
FanSided

5 early bold predictions for Michigan football in 2022

The Michigan football program looks to build off a breakthrough season under Jim Harbaugh. Even if the Michigan football team pulls back a tad in 2022, the Wolverines look to be here to stay under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While he did play flirt with the Minnesota Vikings, the former...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Girls Soccer#Softball#Telegram#Mhsaa#Blissfield Baseball Jones#Royals#Columbia Central#Temperance Bedford#Division 3 Mitca#Tcc
sent-trib.com

Building 'Bridges' in Northwood: Groundbreaking at site of former mall

NORTHWOOD — The official groundbreaking of the $30 million residential project, called the Enclave and Bridges of Northwood, took place at the site of the former Woodville Mall on Thursday. Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said there’s been a lot of interest in the site. “All the infrastructure’s going...
NORTHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
toledocitypaper.com

Drag Racing: Toledo food truck appears on Food Network series

Sugar Vermonte— the drag alter ego of David Gedert— wasn’t planning on going so big so soon with her new business, named “Maybe Cheese Born with It.” The Midwest’s first drag queen-owned mac and cheese food truck, the business began as a pop up concept in Toledo last summer for three months. Sugar and her team were just getting their feet wet and had barely started— then opportunity clicked into place.
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy