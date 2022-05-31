McDowell, Harbor Creek players are voted final Erie County Athletes of the Week

A McDowell softball player and Harbor Creek baseball player were honored as the final Erie County Female and Male Athletes of the Week of the 2021-22 school year.

McDowell's Gabby DeLuca and Harbor Creek's Brady Rzodkiewicz emerged as the winners as almost 3,000 votes were compiled during a 36-hour period from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Here's a look at the athletes of the week:

ERIE COUNTY FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Gabby DeLuca, McDowell softball: The freshman standout had a huge game in the pitching circle when the Trojans beat Taylor Allderdice 9-0 in a PIAA Class 6A subregion game at Pittsburgh.

DeLuca pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout and also struck out 16 Allderdice batters as the Trojans stayed alive in the postseason. She also had a single, two walks, two RBIs and a stolen base.

She was impressive again Wednesday when she pitched effectively, hit a two-run triple and scored another run in McDowell's season-ending 4-3 loss to Mifflin County in a PIAA Class 6A subregional.

For the year, DeLuca hit .320 with 11 extra-base hits, including six triples, and 15 RBIs. She also was McDowell's top pitcher throughout the season.

DeLuca received 491 votes, which represented 32.41 percent of the 1,515 votes.---

ERIE COUNTY MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Brady Rzodkiewicz, Harbor Creek baseball: He had a clutch performance as the Huskies claimed an 11-5 quarterfinal victory against Corry in District 10's Class 4A tournament.

Rzodkiewicz recorded three hits, scored a run and drove in another as the Huskies advanced to the semifinals.

For the season, Rzodkiewicz hit .292 with one home run, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases. He also was one of the Huskies' top pitchers as he posted a 3-3 record with 30 strikeouts on 20⅔ innings.

Rzodkiewicz received 396 votes, which represented 27.16 percent of the 1,458 votes.

Josh Majczyk of Mercyhurst Prep placed second in the poll with 349 votes.

---

Last week's winners: North East and Harbor Creek athletes are Erie County Athlete of the Week winners

Athletes of the Week

Each week during the spring, Erie Times-News staff members select nominees for the Female Athlete of the Week and the Male Athlete of the Week.

This week's two polls were posted on GoErie.com/sports on Tuesday morning, and voting continued through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Winners will be featured in Sunday's Erie Times-News.

Here's a look at this week's polls:

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: McDowell, Harbor Creek players are voted final Erie County Athletes of the Week