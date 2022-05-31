Riverside City College baseball team wins fifth state title
viewpointsonline.org
4 days ago
Down 0-3, a team built for this scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Down 7-5, a team built for this scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a commanding lead and capture the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship....
After going through some difficulties, it was finally time for the Class of 2022 to celebrate. Thousands of graduates from schools in the Fontana Unified School District were thrilled to be able to take part in their commencement ceremonies this past week at Toyota Arena. The district’s five comprehensive high...
Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
LOS ANGELES - Only one Southland city made the top 5 list of best places to raise a family. A recent study by WalletHub ranked Irvine as the third-best city in the U.S. to raise a family. Bay Area city Fremont took the top spot, while San Jose ranked No....
College is expensive, especially for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math majors. Programs at Riverside City College, like the Promise Program, appear like great alternatives for assistance with college expenses. In reality, programs like this don’t go far enough in many cases. They can only help students with expenses directly connected...
CORONA, Calif. - Would you like a donut with your $6 million? We sure would!. That's the case for one lucky person who hit 5/5 winning numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The ticket worth $6,021,023 was sold at Sunny Donut on Limonite Avenue in Corona, according to California Lottery...
Two years without a powwow to a Native American means losing a great many things. Reducing it to simply having no social contact is a severe understatement. You might be closer if you describe their lives as dependent on a tribal structure and extended family-oriented groups. They rely on the tribal network to feed their existence and operate their personal lives.
Multiple people injured after a traffic collision in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. Five people received injuries after a crash Sunday night in Moreno Valley. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at 10:41 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard [...]
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens of […]
Authorities have made a quick arrest in connection with a Ventura County murder. Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a disturbance in Saticoy on Sunday night found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Gabriel Cueva of Piru died a short time later at a hospital.
Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
As several large earthquakes shook the Pacific Rim region this week, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Southern California early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. No damage or injuries resulted from the quake that struck just before 2:30 a.m. about 3 miles below ground. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the...
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man is warning his neighbors to be extra careful when taking their pets outside. His dog came into contact with drugs during a neighborhood walk and his vet said she's not the only one. Roger Dunn's 3-year-old dog Zelda goes on walks up...
At least one person killed after a multi-vehicle wreck in Seal Beach (Seal Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. At least one person died after a wreck Monday morning in Seal Beach. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident was reported at 3:29 a.m. on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway [...]
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —There have reportedly been 17 mass shootings in the U.S. since last week’s massacre in Ulvalde, Texas. [Newsweek]
Comments / 0