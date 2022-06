Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar of Champaign County was invited to feature their medal-winning wines at the Ohio Statehouse for the Kick-Off Celebration of Ohio Wine Month. The event was held on May 25 and featured wines of 20 Ohio’s wineries and was attended by legislators, retailers, restaurateurs and media. In the highlight of the evening, Director Dorothy Pelanda of the Ohio Department of Agriculture presented the Director’s Choice Awards. Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar was awarded the Best White Wine for its 2020 Estate Grown LaCrescent Curves.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO