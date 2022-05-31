ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

New pickleball courts move forward in Gallatin, Hendersonville to address growing need

By Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Gallatin and Hendersonville are planning to install new pickleball courts to keep up with resident demands, officials say.

Gallatin is adding six courts, while Hendersonville hasn't yet landed on an exact number.

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. over the two-year period of 2019 to 2021 with total participation growing 39.3%, according to The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).

Pickleball is played with a paddle and a plastic balls with elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton and has been especially popular with older age groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKBEp_0fvZ2LSK00

Gallatin

More than 100 people play pickleball every day in Gallatin. The sport began on makeshift courts created and striped in the Civic Center gymnasium.

Temporary courts expanded to a portion of the park’s tennis complex, Gallatin Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Robby Ray.

The new pickleball courts were budgeted at a $60,000 cost.

The courts don’t have lights.

Hendersonville

Mayor Jamie Clary has proposed more than $900,000 in next year’s fiscal budget work at Memorial Park that would include 4-8 new pickleball courts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHBix_0fvZ2LSK00

Parking expansion, lighting, fencing and walkways are also part of the proposal and it will ultimately impact the number of courts, Clary said.

Parking would be expanded in back of the tennis courts at Memorial Park and the pickleball courts would go on what is now the lacrosse field, Hendersonville Parks Director Andy Gilley said.

A Hendersonville Pickleball Facebook group has 360 members.

Hendersonville now allows tennis courts at Memorial Park to be restriped and used for pickleball on Sundays and some other days, depending on the time of year and when schools need the courts.

Hendersonville resident and player Steve Black said pickleball advocates are pushing for 6-8 courts because of the demand.

There are often wait times to secure courts now.

Pickleball is known for its popularity with seniors, but Black said there has been an increase in younger ages playing as well.

“There is no question a segment of our population has asked for it,” Gilley said.

The lacrosse field is expected to be relocated to Volunteer Park if the pickleball courts are approved, Gilley said.

The city also needs to address the growing popularity of flag football, with about 700 players and one field, Gilley said. A turf athletic field could help the city compete to draw tournaments in several youth sports.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New pickleball courts move forward in Gallatin, Hendersonville to address growing need

Comments / 1

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT announces lane closures through June 8

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through June 8 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53), daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends)
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Identifies Three Road Projects In New Budget

Three road projects have been included in Cookeville’s new fiscal year budget after a pool of projects were considered by city officials. City Council will consider the budget for approval on first reading Thursday night. City Manager James Mills said the projects include the extension of West 12th Street.
COOKEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gallatin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Sports
Gallatin, TN
Government
Gallatin, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Government
thebrillionnews.com

Ariens establishing operations in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Ariens Company Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create...
BRILLION, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Urban Construction#Sfia#Recreation Department
wgnsradio.com

Two accidents on I-24 Wednesday in Rutherford County

There were two accidents that slowed Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday. The first involved a semi-truck that caught fire on I-24 West (headed towards Nashville), just before the I-840 interchange. The fire happened around 11:00, Wednesday morning. Emergency responders had to shutdown three lanes of traffic at the 75-mile marker between the Medical Center Parkway exit and I-840 (SEE PHOTOS HERE).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Growing Exceptionally Fast, Unemployment Low and Schools are Good

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Rutherford Works report that Rutherford County is currently one of the hottest places to do business and one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States. The Chamber wrote in their email newsletter, “Our Economic Development team works to attract new companies, retain existing industries and help established businesses grow.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
On Target News

State Funding Study of Hwy 231 North Corridor in Bedford County

U.S. 231 North of Shelbyville has been the focus of some of the most exciting new developments in Bedford County – including 231 North Business Park; Nearest Green Distillery at Sand Creek Farm; Tennessee Downs; the new campus of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville; and Middle Tennessee State University’s relocation of its aerospace programs to Shelbyville Municipal Airport. Between current and potential commercial and industrial projects, there are more than $370 million in investments tied to 1,000 jobs.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 1, 2022

Tracy Faye Gallimore, 59, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. She was self-employed, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, flowers, and being in the water. She was preceded in death by her...
MURRAY, KY
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy