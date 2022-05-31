ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Vanderbilt baseball win its NCAA regional? Here are our predictions

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
Vanderbilt baseball will hit the road for an NCAA regional for the first time since 2018, before any of the current Commodores were on the team.

The Commodores will take part on the Corvallis Regional in Oregon, where they will open against No. 3 seed San Diego opposite No. 1 seed Oregon State facing No. 4 New Mexico State.

The Commodores (36-21) last faced Oregon State and San Diego in 2017. That year, they took two out of three in the season-opening series against San Diego, then ended the season getting swept by Oregon State in the super regionals.

Vanderbilt has won four of eight road regionals under coach Tim Corbin and has advanced to super regionals in nine of the past 11 NCAA Tournaments.

Here are our experts' predictions on how the Commodores will fare:

Aria Gerson, Vanderbilt beat writer

Oregon State has one of the top pitchers in the country in Cooper Hjerpe, and the Commodores also got a tough draw having to go west to face a strong 3-seed in San Diego. The ace pitching in this regional is too much for Vanderbilt's struggling offense, as the Beavers cruise into a home super regional.

Gentry Estes, Nashville columnist

Oregon State lost a Pac-12 Tournament game in which it scored 22 runs and had a nine-run lead in the ninth inning. That doesn’t disqualify you from Omaha, but it should. Vandy isn’t playing well, but I think it has a good enough team to make it through this regional.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Vanderbilt baseball win its NCAA regional? Here are our predictions

