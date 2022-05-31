ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Shellenberger looks like the only candidate who has a chance at beating Gavin Newsom in California's governor race

By Eric Ting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an interview with SFGATE, Shellenberger said he offers voters a credible alternative to both the Republican and Democratic...

FoghornLeghorn
3d ago

With ballot harvesting legal in CA, he doesn’t stand a chance! Just like Larry Elder didn’t have a chance. Democrats can’t win a fair election!

CaliCritic
3d ago

ridiculous.....all I hear from day to day is how much a bottom feeder newsolini is and how he is out of touch with californians and how poorly he has run this state!!! yet, according to these California news outlets, newsolini will prevail no matter who he runs against. very disturbing for most who've had to live under this dictators rule, which has been frustrating, demoralizing and progressively more expensive to live to the point where we live not from paycheck to paycheck, but meal to meal! we are hard working californians and we have been abandoned by newsolini and his woke administration!!! we, the middle income taxpayers are struggling and suffering and newsolini does not care! This ballot stuffing fraud newsolini is out of touch and no matter how much he cheats, it is evident that there IS a majority of californians that want newsolini gone!!! THE CHEATING AND FRAUD FROM MAIL IN BALLOTS HAS TO BE STOPPED!!!

Kristopher L Elliot
3d ago

Yes look what newsom has done to our once beautiful state .dems are determined to destroy America. And when it happens I would not reach out and help a dem. You voted for this it’s your failt

