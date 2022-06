Parents, students and school personnel at California City High School all got a scare, on Monday, after someone posted shooting threats on social media. The California City Police Department is investigating the threats, but as of Monday evening, they had not identified a suspect or been able to tell if the threats were credible. After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, recently, it’s no wonder the Mojave Unified School District decided to close all school campuses in Cal City and Mojave, as a precaution.

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO