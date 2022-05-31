ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JC Post

Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman with history of crime accused of drug possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Shortly after 4p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop near 7th and Atchison Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver, identified as Vanessa L. Gerber, 42, Atchison was found...
WIBW

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley has been arrested for domestic battery. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Wilson, of Wakefield, was booked into the Clay Co. Jail on May 30 for domestic battery. The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was arrested around...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Grocery store employee stabbed on the job in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grocery store employee is recovering after they were stabbed while on the job. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St. The stabbing occurred when an employee tried to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#County Jail#Law Enforcement#Ford
JC Post

Kansas woman shot by police pointed handgun at officers

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged with exhibiting a weapon in her encounter with Kansas City police officers, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Leonna M. Hale, 26, faces Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the misdemeanor of Resisting...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Council Grove officers make various drug, alcohol arrests along Main St.

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police Officers said they have made various arrests along a stretch of Main St. for drug and alcohol violations. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Council Grove Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the 100 block of E Main St. As a result of the stop, it said Sarah Daniel, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

Man who led police on two car chases still on the run

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has eluded law enforcement for several days. Steven Drake, 47, has been in two vehicle pursuits with police within the span of the past few days and has shown no regard for public safety. He is suspected […]
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of burning victim's clothes, furniture

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after noon Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block Parallel in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Clothing belonging to a 30-year-old victim had been burned and furniture had been...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

RCPD puts out scam warning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced. The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City teen injured in crash during police chase

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas serial burglary suspect caught inside church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries have made an arrest. Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Kyler J. Reynolds, 24, Atchison, inside the First Christian Church at 7th and Santa, in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested...
ATCHISON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Junction City woman jailed on theft and drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a confrontation in northeast Kansas. On May 28, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft in progress at Walmart in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies observed two individuals, later identified as Monica...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to pair of injury accidents

Geary County Sheriff's Office reported two injury accidents on roadways Wednesday. Deputies responded to an injury accident at the intersection of K-57 and U.S. 77. Chun O. Quigley, Milford ran a red light northbound in her Nissan Rogue and struck a Toyota 4runner driven by Michael L. Sekulich, Milford. Vehicles were removed from the scene by Homestead Wrecker. This accident was reported at 3:44 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a weekend altercation in Atchison. On Saturday, police arrested 30-year-old Lynda A. Zuroff of Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Zuroff was jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and held on $2500...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy