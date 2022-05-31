Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police Officers said they have made various arrests along a stretch of Main St. for drug and alcohol violations. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Council Grove Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the 100 block of E Main St. As a result of the stop, it said Sarah Daniel, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

