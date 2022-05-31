Spotlight on NYC shootings this Gun Violence Awareness Month

NEW YORK -- New York City shootings are on the decline, but many warn gun violence could get worse in the summer months.

Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials are shining a spotlight on the issue during Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The City Council says the month of June is going to be about getting ahead of the summer spike and creating meaningful solutions to prevent the rising tide of crime.

Makeshift memorials caused by gun violence have become a common site citywide. One was set up Monday in honor of 45-year-old Donovan Davy in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

His sister told CBS2 he was fatally shot was she was on the phone with him just after midnight Sunday.

"I'm saying, 'Donovan, Donovan, Donovan,' and my heart gets lower and lower," Pashona Davy said.

The Brooklyn man worked for the TSA and had no criminal history, but police said he was targeted.

The motive remains unclear. Nothing in surveillance video indicates he and the shooter made contact prior.

"Why did somebody do this to somebody so pure and somebody that has so much to give to society and wanted to build the community?" said Poshana Davy.

His family's sorrow is a familiar pain felt across the city, and emotions the mayor and his administration are trying to curtail.

After a major spike in 2020, the latest stats show both shooting incidents and victims are now down compared to last year. Shooting victims have decreased almost 5%, and incidents are down almost 9%.

"In order to start policing the city safely again, I heard across the board, it's time to get back to the basics," the mayor said back on May 1.

But as the summer days heat up, gun violence tends to rise with the temperatures. Adams has a plan to keep the violence at bay this summer, and it already started.

On May 1, the NYPD launched its Summer Violence Reduction Plan , when every borough got its own single inspector working as a violence reduction coordinator, so they can deploy cops and resources faster. The Bronx got two of these inspectors.

In 40 precincts citywide, the department added more officers and modified their shifts to start three hours earlier.

"We also need every other agency in this city engaged," Adams said.

The mayor also expanded the Summer Youth Employment Program from 75,000 to 100,000 spots, so kids tempted to join gangs or turn to crime would have job opportunities instead. He said expanding the program helps these kids, "sit down to the table of opportunity."