Funeral today for subway shooting victim Daniel Enriquez

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- A funeral service will take place Tuesday in Brooklyn for Daniel Enriquez , the man shot to death on a Q train earlier this month .

The 48-year-old worked for Goldman Sachs and lived in Park Slope.

He was killed on May 22 in an apparent random attack on the subway, as he was heading into Manhattan for brunch .

The funeral is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church on Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg.

