NYC schools' Gifted and Talented applications open

NEW YORK -- Applications are now open for New York City public schools' Gifted and Talented program.

Interested families can begin the application process starting Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks recently announced the kindergarten and third grade Gifted and Talented Programs were expanded to include every district in the city .

The expansion includes an additional 100 kindergarten seats and, for the first time, 1,000 third grade seats.

CLICK HERE for more information.