I’ve read about Hempfield Area School District’s plan to move students around and begin a multimillion-dollar overhaul of the high school (“Hempfield School Board decides to tear down existing high school to its bare bones, building up from there,” March 8, TribLIVE). I wonder what it’s going to cost me. I am a senior citizen (79 years old) required to pay Hempfield school tax and can no longer afford it. I never had children and now have to sell my home and find some cheaper place to move.

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO