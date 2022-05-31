2 Danville women dead after hit by truck while standing along US-29 in NC, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Southside Virginia women are dead after being hit by a truck early Sunday morning while standing on the side of the highway in North Carolina, according to police.
Around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, the Greensboro Police Department says officers responded to the area of U.S. Route 29 North and Hackett Street when they were told about a crash that involved injuries.
Police found a black 2009 KIA SUV disabled in the left lane of Route 29 North, as well as two women – identified as 42-year-old Ciealita Thornton and 36-year-old Lakeisha Woody, both from Danville — outside of the vehicle.
A red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, driven by a 29-year-old Greensboro man, was traveling north on U.S. Route 29 and hit the KIA, as well as Thornton and Woody, according to authorities.
Both Danville women died as a result of their injuries from the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident — which is still under investigation — is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
