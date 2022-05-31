ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 Danville women dead after hit by truck while standing along US-29 in NC, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiICS_0fvZ0Zdg00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Southside Virginia women are dead after being hit by a truck early Sunday morning while standing on the side of the highway in North Carolina, according to police.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, the Greensboro Police Department says officers responded to the area of U.S. Route 29 North and Hackett Street when they were told about a crash that involved injuries.

Henry Co. man found dead in North Carolina

Police found a black 2009 KIA SUV disabled in the left lane of Route 29 North, as well as two women – identified as 42-year-old Ciealita Thornton and 36-year-old Lakeisha Woody, both from Danville — outside of the vehicle.

A red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, driven by a 29-year-old Greensboro man, was traveling north on U.S. Route 29 and hit the KIA, as well as Thornton and Woody, according to authorities.

Police: Man dies in NE Roanoke following shooting

Both Danville women died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident — which is still under investigation — is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 2

Related
wfxrtv.com

Child in critical condition after trapped under car in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A boy is fighting for his life at the hospital following a Wednesday night crash in Lynchburg that left him stuck underneath a car. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an injury.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Memorial Day weekend crashes across Virginia, including Giles Co., leave 8 dead

(WFXR) — Even though the 2022 Memorial Day weekend saw traffic volumes rivaling pre-pandemic numbers on Virginia’s highways, authorities say there was a sharp drop in crash deaths — nearly 50% — compared to 2021. According to Virginia State Police, preliminary reports indicate eight people — including one person riding a motorcycle and five people […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

1 killed, another injured, business damaged in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke, VA
Danville, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after shooting reported in SW Roanoke

— UPDATE 6:58 a.m.: After finding several police vehicles gathered in southwest Roanoke Friday morning, a WFXR News crew saw officers taking down the crime scene tape along Colonial Avenue. WFXR News has reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. — ROANOKE,...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville nurse sentenced to 4.5 years for drug tampering in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) — A registered nurse from Danville was sentenced on Wednesday to 54 months in prison for reportedly tampering with a consumer product while working at a North Carolina hospital. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina, the indictment was filed in June 2021, saying that 32-year-old […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Wghp#U S Route 29 North#Henry Co#Gmc Sierra 2500#Kia#Ne Roanoke
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes fast lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of US-52 North was closed following a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Milke Marker 110 near Exit 110B for Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The closure began at 3:32 p.m. and lasted until 4:11 p.m. There is no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro highway lanes reopen after truck overturns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man was taken to the hospital after a truck overturned on a Greensboro highway. According to a news release, troopers were called to US-421 near I85 in Guilford County shortly after 10:30 a.m. Troopers said that James Causey, 64, was driving a Mack truck pulling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting car parked in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
WTOP

Ex-nurse sentenced for injecting opioids meant for patients

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia woman who worked as a nurse in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after investigators said she injected herself with opioids intended for surgical patients and replaced them with saline solution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cbs19news

3 women killed in separate crashes in North Carolina city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Police in a North Carolina city say three women died in two separate highway accidents. Greensboro police said officers responded to a scene on U.S. Highway 29 early Monday in which a Kia SUV was disabled in the left lane. According to the news release, Ciealita...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle in Reidsville last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Wayne Anthony Lee Jr., 36, was arrested in Hight Point or discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WSET

Amherst Co. K-9 alerts deputies to drugs, stolen gun in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A Madison Heights man is facing drug charges after citizen complaints. Wednesday, Amherst County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Madison Heights McDonald's on an anonymous complaint about drug activity. Deputies and their K-9 colleague, Buck, responded to the scene. Buck reportedly alerted to the...
MADISON HEIGHTS, VA
FOX8 News

Greensboro police warn drivers after fatal crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were killed on a local highway after police said their vehicle broke down in the middle of the night. As more of us get ready to travel, Greensboro police are offering some helpful tips to protect us if we have vehicle trouble on our journey. Ciealita Thornton and Lakeisha Woody, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

WFXR

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy