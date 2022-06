JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – As the northern Colorado community of Johnstown prepares to welcome Buc-ee’s, a mega gas station set to break ground in June, the town is also announcing one of its largest developments nearby. Construction crews have already begun digging on a new development at Highway 60 and I-25 which will help redefine the gateway to northern Colorado. More than 1 million square feet of commercial retail space and more than 1,000 housing units will soon be on the market. “We call ourselves the largest small town along the Front Range. It is growing rapidly,” said Mayor Gary Lebsack. “We feel...

JOHNSTOWN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO