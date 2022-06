It’s the first weekend in June. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh Pride Month kicks off this weekend with several events Friday through Sunday. The Ball on the Bridge features games and music from noon to 4 p.m. Friday on the Andy Warhol Bridge and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Pride on the Shore takes place at Stage AE on the North Shore. The Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Parade & March begins at the City County Building, Downtown at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by a festival from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Allegheny Commons Park West on the North Side. The Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Bloomfield Festival is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Trace Brewery in Bloomfield.

