Last day of May brings the start of a heatwave

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Love Valley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Vashti, Union Grove, Cool Springs and Scotts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO