Last day of May brings the start of a heatwave

By Bekah Birdsall
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will end the last day of May on a hot note with more heat building through mid-week!. A few showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Today is the start of a heatwave with...

www.wbtv.com

WBTV

First Alert: Strong to severe storms expected Friday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold front that we’ve been watching over the past several days will finally push through the Carolinas today, bringing a good chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Today: Warm, PM strong to severe thunderstorms. Tonight: Showers and storms ending then gradual clearing. Weekend Outlook:...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

A hot start to June! Get ready for more heat Wednesday, Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be mostly sunny and unseasonably hot today with a high temperature of 94 degrees and a very high UV index of 10. This could tie the previous hottest day of the year. Heatwave continues through Thursday. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Charlotte

21 fun things to do in Charlotte this summer

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but this recent streak of warm weather has given us a head start. Here are 21 fun activities to add to your summer bucket list. (1) Go to at least one River Jam Concert at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Details: The USNWC puts on outdoor concerts every Thursday through Saturday […] The post 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […] The post 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Silver Alert canceled Morganton woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 89-year-old woman from Morganton previously reported missing. Nina Thompson Anderson was reported missing Thursday morning and found hours later. No other information was provided.
MORGANTON, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Polk; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Eastern Polk County in western North Carolina Southwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Rutherfordton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Boiling Springs NC, Ellenboro, Lattimore, Mooresboro, Bostic, Cliffside and Henrietta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WBTV

Rescue crews search for elderly woman near Linville Falls

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Search crews braved not only the high heat but rough trails in order to find a missing Charlotte woman. Francis Apperson, 67, disappeared from her apartment and hasn’t been seen since. Officials caught a break Tuesday when her car was located near the Linville...
LINVILLE FALLS, NC
WBTV

Search for missing Charlotte woman continues

Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory. Two are seriously injured and another is in critical condition and not expected to survive. A former local Sheriff who used to issue gun permits, and a current popular gun shop owner, are speaking out with their idea. Panthers’ project bankruptcy filing...
WBTV

Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new traffic study pinpointing the deadliest stretches of road across North Carolina determined two are here in Charlotte. According to the study commissioned by the law firm of Nagle & Associates Personal Injury Trial Lawyers, the first one is Interstate 85, between Exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard, and Exit 41, which is Sugar Creek Road.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in May 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCNC

Shooting threat made against Charlotte academy, police report confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte prep school student is now accused of making a threat to shoot students during graduation ceremonies. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor reportedly threatened to shoot Bradford Preparatory School students during the ceremony. CMPD said he reportedly made the threat while on school property and is now charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Love Valley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Vashti, Union Grove, Cool Springs and Scotts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Anna Kooiman Returns To WCCB And Bahakel Communications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bahakel Communications President and CEO Beverly Bahakel announces that Anna Kooiman is returning home to Charlotte and to WCCB to host a lifestyle-based show. In 2010, the sunny and beloved host of WCCB News Rising, Anna Kooiman said goodbye to her Charlotte viewers and embarked on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Vigil for infant, father killed in Monroe shooting happening Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is coming together to honor a four-month-old infant and his father who were shot and killed last weekend in Monroe. According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m. on May 29.
MONROE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 401 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Morganton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Valdese, Gamewell, Cajah`s Mountain, Drexel, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Lake Rhodhiss and Table Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crews searching Linville Gorge for missing Charlotte woman

Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say. Locust Police say this happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive. West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last year, the inn’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Double homicide at daycare in Kannapolis

The final blow for the Panthers project in Rock Hill was issued Wednesday night when David Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse. Updated: 3 hours ago. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bankruptcy filing by David Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate Holdings, likely won’t impact the Panthers or David Tepper’s other ventures, but it will have an impact on Rock Hill. Other projects in support of the planned Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility have already been funded and are underway.
ROCK HILL, SC

