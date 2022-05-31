Wichita-area high school baseball all-league teams: The top players from 2022 season

Following the end of the 2022 Kansas high school baseball season, coaches have voted on the all-league teams. Varsity Kansas has compiled the complete teams for all of the area leagues.

City League all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— James Brennan, sr., Bishop Carroll; Zephran Jeter, sr., West; Braden Rios, jr., Heights; Brady Unrein, so., Northwest. Catcher — Canon Cole, so., East. First base— Gaige Oakley, sr., Heights. Second base— Aaron Dimit, jr., North. Third base— Juan Viramontes, jr., South. Shortstop— Tate Blasi, jr., Bishop Carroll. Outfield— Skylar Arreola, jr., West; Taccarri Brown, so., Northwest; Eli Kuttler, sr., East. Designated hitter— Blane Kelly, sr., Heights. Utility— Dallen Dundas, sr., North; Van Haneberg, so., Bishop Carroll. Coach of the Year— Charlie Ebright, Bishop Carroll.

Second team

Pitcher— Peyton Gosch, fr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Eli Kuttler, sr., East; Bradyn McClure, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Jack Weakland, jr., Bishop Carroll. Catcher— Dakota Doll, jr., Heights. First base— Thomas Munn, sr., Bishop Carroll. Second base— Drew Schreck, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Third base— Reed Haneberg, jr., Bishop Carroll. Shortstop— Dylan Hamilton, so., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Outfield— Dylan Burr, fr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Ryan Pacha, sr., Bishop Carroll; Austin Selenke, so., Bishop Carroll. Designated hitter— Ryan Means, sr., East. Utility— Jackson Ellison, so., Heights; Zach Root, so., Northwest; Jackson Witt, so., Southeast.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Aaron Casas De La Torre, sr., Bishop Carroll; Kaden Eskins, so., South; Nicolas Gonzalez, sr., West; Grant Haffley, jr., East; Van Haneberg, so., Bishop Carroll; Jeremy Johnson, so., Southeast; Gus Lovingier, sr., East; Dayton Pelfrey, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Lander Smith, fr., Heights; Javan Titus, sr., Heights. Catcher— Karson Ciemny, jr., South; Julian Cruz, so., West; Kolby Girrens, jr., Bishop Carroll; M.J. Jones, jr., North. First base— Kole Brown, so., North; Kaden Clemans, sr., West. Second base— Brady Boomsma, fr., Heights; Theory Hollins, fr., East; Michael Lopez, so., Northwest. Third base— Cooper Oakley, so., Heights. Shortstop— Brandon Cato, so., South; Simon Nottingham, sr., Southeast. Outfield— Mason Cherry, so., Southeast; Donovan Hill, sr., North; Kline Nguyen, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Kaison Overbey, so., Northwest; Carson Smith, so., Heights. Designated hitter— Caleb Cross, so., Heights.

AV-CTL Division I all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Cayden Brown, jr., Derby; Cooper Burke, jr., Maize; Isaac Epp, sr., Maize South; Mitchell Johnson, jr., Derby; Aiden Wiseman, jr., Campus. Catcher— Braden Horn, jr., Derby. First base— Parker Benoit, sr., Salina South. Second base— Luke Westerman, sr., Derby. Third base— Karson Klima, sr., Derby. Shortstop— Saben Seager, sr., Derby. Outfield— Harley Buller, jr., Campus; Isaac Epp, sr., Maize South; Jaden Gustafson, sr., Maize; Mercer Thatcher, sr., Derby. Designated hitter— Sam Schmidt, sr., Maize. Utility— Colby Gomez, so., Newton. Player of the Year— Braden Horn, jr., Derby. Pitcher of the Year— Isaac Epp, sr., Maize South. Coach of the Year— Rocky Helm, Maize.

Second team

Pitcher— Weston Fries, jr., Salina South; Cade Valdez, sr., Newton; Rylee Wray, sr., Maize; Luke Youngdahl, so., Maize South. Catcher— Owen Bailey, sr., Maize South. First base— Justin Zerger, so., Newton. Second base— Landon Helm, sr., Maize. Third base— Kaden Budke, so., Salina South. Shortstop— Owen Clyne, sr., Maize South. Outfield— Garrett Aills, jr., Salina South; Drew Barron, sr., Newton; Avery Johnson, sr., Maize; Colin Johnson, sr., Maize South. Designated hitter— Ian Davis, jr., Campus. Utility— Weston Fries, sr., Salina South; Kinser Newquist, sr., Hutchinson.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Blaze Bradshaw, so., Newton; Zach Davidson, sr., Salina South; Tyler Frantz, fr., Newton; Drew Otero, sr., Maize; Shea Seals, sr., Maize South; Justin Stephens, jr., Maize; Jacob Vulgamore, jr., Campus; Luke Westerman, sr., Derby. Catcher— Grady Clements, fr., Campus; Lakin Franz, so., Hutchinson; Jadno Jackson, sr., Derby; Ryan Ruggiero, jr., Newton. First base— Cole Scheiffer, sr., Maize; Aidan Williams, sr., Campus. Second base— Kaden Herbel, jr., Salina South; Jack Martens, so., Maize South. Third base— Tate McNew, fr., Maize South. Shortstop— Brady Howard, so., Salina South. Outfield— Josh Darrenkamp, sr., Maize South; Kinser Newquist, sr., Hutchinson; Colten Ruedy, so., Derby; Kade Sheldon, jr., Derby. Designated hitter— Luke Hirsh, sr., Newton. Utility— Aiden Doty, jr., Maize; Ryan Pierce, jr., Derby; Jacob Vulgamore, jr., Campus.

5A Baseball quarterfinals game between Valley Center and Eisenhower at Eck Stadium on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Selena Favela

AV-CTL Division II all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Payton Graham, sr., Valley Center; Tyner Horn, jr., Eisenhower; Coltin Watkins, so., Goddard; Seth Zimmerman, sr., Arkansas City. Catcher— Brooks Richardson, jr., Salina Central. First base— Brandon Klusener, sr., Andover. Second base— Nash Crosby, sr., Valley Center. Third base— Seth Wilhelm, sr., Goddard. Shortstop— Cooper Tabor, jr., Andover Central. Outfield— Lucas Barnes, sr., Arkansas City; Mason Lubbers, sr., Goddard; William Rogers, jr., Eisenhower; Carson Roy, jr., Eisenhower. Designated hitter— Gunnar Gross, so., Salina Central. Utility— Jace Jefferson, fr., Andover Central. Player of the Year— Payton Graham, sr., Valley Center. Pitcher of the Year— Tyner Horn, jr., Eisenhower. Coach of the Year— Mike Warren, Eisenhower.

Second team

Pitcher— Alex Gillig, sr., Valley Center; Seth Wilhelm, sr., Goddard; Rece Wilson, sr., Andover Central; Josh Winkle, sr., Goddard. Catcher— Tanner Peoples, sr., Goddard. First base— Alex Gillig, sr., Valley Center; Colton Watkins, so., Goddard. Second base— Drew Torgerson, so., Andover. Third base— Carson Adams, sr., Eisenhower. Shortstop— Luke Hamilton, sr., Goddard; Owen Rush, sr., Eisenhower. Outfield— Lou Blackman, sr., Andover Central; Mason Healy, so., Goddard; Hank Welu, so., Valley Center; Seth Zimmerman, sr., Arkansas City. Designated hitter— Brooks Allen, so., Andover. Utility— Trevor Pierce, jr., Arkansas City.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Colton Bair, jr., Andover; Brenden Buseman, jr., Andover; Trevor Pierce, jr., Arkansas City; Brett Turner, sr., Valley Center; Austin Walker, sr,. Valley Center. Catcher— Easton Boone, jr., Valley Center. First base— Devante Keim-Owens, sr., Valley Center; Bryce Naipohn, sr., Andover Central. Third base— Grant Lehnherr, sr., Valley Center. Shortstop— Jacob Rutschman, jr., Valley Center. Outfield— Maddox Archibald, fr., Andover Central; Brody Kasel, sr., Andover; Kenyon McMillin, jr., Salina Central; Hunter Miller, jr., Andover; Zack Romig, sr., Valley Center; Caleb Saner, jr., Valley Center. Designated hitter— Joe Thomson, so., Arkansas City; Austin Winter, so., Goddard. Utility— Peyton White, so., Andover.

AV-CTL Division III all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Hunter Alvord, jr., McPherson; Jaret Meyers, jr., McPherson; Bradley Neil, sr., Buhler; Jeffrey Neil, so., Buhler. Catcher— Dawson Feil, jr., McPherson. First base— Jake Hagemann, sr,. Circle. Second base— Trip Baker, sr., El Dorado. Third base— Aiden Hoover, sr., McPherson. Shortstop— Hunter Alvord, jr., McPherson. Outfield— Levi Atherton, sr., Buhler; Mathew Eddy, jr., Buhler; Tytin Goebel, sr., McPherson; Jaydon Sundgren, sr., El Dorado. Designated hitter— Jace Henderson, so., Buhler. Utility— Jeffrey Neil, so., Buhler. Player of the Year— Hunter Alvord, jr., McPherson. Coach of the Year— Heath Gerstner, McPherson.

Second team

Pitcher— Jake Hagemann, sr., Circle; Landon Haines, so., Circle; Kaden McDaniel, jr., Augusta; Drew Veatch, jr., El Dorado. Catcher— Hunter Henderson, sr., Augusta. First base— Carson Moler, sr., Buhler. Second base— Jaron Brown, sr., McPherson; Gavin Kiser, so., Augusta. Third base— Gannon White, jr., El Dorado. Shortstop— Drew Veatch, jr., El Dorado. Outfield— Blaine Bourne, jr., Circle; Cannon Carey, jr., Augusta; Morgan Livingston, sr., Augusta; Lane Willhite, sr., Circle. Designated hitter— Shane McGuire, so., Augusta. Utility— Cade Wedel, jr., McPherson.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Trip Baker, sr., El Dorado; Caleb Freed, sr., Circle; Kaden Kearney, sr., Augusta. Catcher— Rhett Briggs, so., El Dorado; Cole Wageman, so., Winfield. First base— Miles Stringer, sr., El Dorado. Second base— Kreede Sheppard, sr., Circle; Adam Woods, jr., Winfield. Third base— Dominick Rios, sr., Augusta. Shortstop— Bradley Neil, sr., Buhler; Cayden Highabrger, jr., Augusta. Outfield— Tucker Pelnar, jr., McPherson; Bo Van Bruggen, sr., Buhler. Designated hitter— Cooper Chadwell, jr., Circle. Utility— Sam Elliott, sr., Buhler.

AV-CTL Division IV all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Brett Black, jr., Collegiate; Cole Keesling, sr., Clearwater; Hayden Malaise, jr., Collegiate; Seth Reichenberger, sr., Andale-Garden Plain. Catcher— Brady Hunt, jr., Collegiate. First base— Brett Black, jr., Collegiate. Second base— Keaton Hartman, jr., Wellington. Third base— Ty Cash, jr., Clearwater. Shortstop— Drew Bugner, sr., Andale-Garden Plain; Hunter Seier, sr., Mulvane. Outfield— Evan Eichenauer, sr., Collegiate; Mason Ellis, sr., Mulvane; Chase Green, sr., Rose Hill; Cole Keesling, sr., Clearwater. Designated hitter— Seth Reichenberger, sr., Andale-Garden Plain. Utility— Hayden Malaise, jr., Collegiate. Player of the Year— Hayden Malaise, jr., Collegiate. Coach of the Year— Joe Gehrer, Collegiate.

Second team

Pitcher— Rylan Biles, sr., Wellington; Nolan Fevurly, fr., Mulvane; Jayden Jones, jr., Rose Hill; Hunter Seier, sr., Mulvane. Catcher— Simon White, jr., Andale-Garden Plain. First base— Korbin Jones, sr., Wellington. Second base— Drew Charbonneau, sr., Collegiate. Third base— Jace Campbell, so., Collegiate. Shortstop— Ashtun Villagomez, sr., Collegiate. Outfield— Ian Comer, sr., Mulvane; Scotty Carr, so., Rose Hill; Ian Comer, sr., Mulvane; Landon Ramsey, jr., Collegiate; Wyatt Spexarth, jr., Andale-Garden Plain; Brett Wetta, so., Collegiate. Designated hitter— Cameron Mock, so., Rose Hill; Garrett Olson, so., Mulvane. Utility— Parker Richardson, jr., Mulvane.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Michael Braaten, so., Andale-Garden Plain; Jarrett Jones, so., Rose Hill; Julian Myers, jr., Mulvane; Dylan Rich, jr., Clearwater. Catcher— Trenton Davis, jr., Mulvane; Jayden Jones, jr., Rose Hill; Jake Klausmeyer, jr., Clearwater. First base— Aden Johnson, jr., Clearwater; Cooper Nace, so., Rose Hill; John Stuhlsatz, sr., Andale-Garden Plain. Second base— Tyler Fugarino, jr., Clearwater. Third base— Kyle Howerton, sr., Rose Hill; Brayden Tatum, so., Mulvane. Shortstop— Mekhi Haskins-Ybarra, jr., Wellington. Outfield— Seth Reichenberger, sr., Andale-Garden Plain. Utility— Skylar Branam, fr., Wellington.

Central Plains all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Wyatt Drouhard, sr., Chaparral; Matt Omundson, so., Trinity Academy; Cauy Scripskip, jr., Medicine Lodge. Catcher— Brady Roberts, sr., Douglass. Infield— Carter Cunningham, jr., Medicine Lodge; Nolan Freund, jr., Kingman; Easton Norris, jr., Trinity Academy; Nolan Reynolds, sr., Belle Plaine; Harrison Voth, sr., Cheney. Outfield— Connor Davis, sr., Trinity Academy; Aydn Keimig, so., Medicine Lodge; Trenton Reitmayer, sr., Cheney; Braden Roberts, fr., Trinity Academy. Utility— Jack Voth, so., Cheney.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Connor Davis, sr., Trinity Academy; Cayden Fox, so., Cheney; Easton Norris, jr., Trinity Academy; Jace Pichler, fr., Douglass. Catcher— Colby Barton, sr., Belle Plaine; Josh Burdick, fr., Cheney. Infield— Dylan Damron, sr., Douglass; Ethan Eberhardt, so., Trinity Academy; Geoff Holloway, sr., Kingman; Jordan Stoffel, jr., Douglass. Utility— Carson Bandy, so., Chaparral; Isaac Bible, jr., Belle Plaine; Joaquin Sanchez, so., Trinity Academy.

Central Kansas all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Chandler Drake, sr., Halstead; Cesar Espino, sr., Pratt; D.J. Miller, jr., Haven; Whit Rhodes, so., Hesston. Catcher— Karter Cooprider, sr., Haven. First base— Logan Erway, sr., Larned. Second base— Cesar Espino, sr., Pratt. Third base— Kaleb Wise, jr., Halstead. Shortstop— Blake Coss, sr., Pratt. Outfield— Kade Blanchat, jr., Smoky Valley; Brett Cox, jr., Hesston; Matthew Potucek, sr., Hillsboro; Dawson Stover, sr., Lyons. Designated hitter— Brian Bernhardt, sr., Lyons. Utility— Matthew Shanline, sr., Pratt.

Second team

Pitcher— Kade Blanchat, jr., Smoky Valley; Reece Bressler, sr., Lyons; Karter Cooprider, sr., Haven; Dyllan Lunsford, sr., Pratt. Catcher— Koda Dipman, sr., Pratt. First base— Dru Lunsford, sr., Pratt. Second base— Jaiden Diasio, so., Lyons. Third base— Matthew Hook, sr., Pratt. Shortstop— Tony Moore, so., Hoisington. Outfield— Leyton Haxton, jr., Hoisington; John Martinez, jr., Pratt; Jayden Mies, so., Pratt; Colton Morrell, jr., Nickerson. Designated hitter— Fernando Fernandez, sr., Pratt. Utility— Jackson Swift, sr., Halstead.

Honorable mention

Pitcher— Alex Caldwell, sr,. Hillsboro; Jase Mueller, so., Halstead; Kaleb Wise, jr., Halstead. Catcher— Solomon Goforth, so., Lyons; Austin Radke, sr., Halstead. First base— Bronson Nuss, so., Nickerson; Brant Sipe, jr., Haven. Second base— M.J. Aylward, jr., Hoisington; Keenan McCune, jr., Halstead. Third base— D.J. Miller, jr., Haven. Shortstop— Camden Cornelius, so., Nickerson; Brady Hope, so., Larned; Gunnar Lewis, so., Hesston; Nash Wray, fr., Haven. Outfield— Adler Davison, jr., Halstead; Dustin Loughrie, so., Haven. Utility— Ethan Luck, fr., Lyons; Trayton Miller, sr., Smoky Valley; Hunter Navrat, sr., Hillsboro; Whit Rhodes, so., Hesston.

Heart of America all-league baseball team

First team

Pitcher— Austin Harjo, sr., Sedgwick; Lance Hoffsommer, sr., Sedgwick; Braden Scribner, sr., Remington. Catcher— Duke Kinley, sr., Remington. First base— Zaden Johnson, jr., Inman. Second base— Ty Rains, so., Moundridge. Third base— Sammy Shober, jr., Inman. Shortstop— Corey Crumrine, fr., Sedgwick. Outfield— Jawuan Allen, sr., Bennington; Brant Mikulecky, jr., Inman; Connor Tillman, sr., Sedgwick. Designated hitter— Jesse Ballard, so., Inman. Utility— Jack Lanning, so., Marion.

Second team

Pitcher— Anthony Everhart, sr., Moundridge; Ian Ingels, jr., Marion; Mitch Norris, jr., Marion. Catcher— Blake Huebert, sr., Sedgwick. First base— Trevor Schafers, so., Marion. Second base— Sterling Lies, so., Remington. Third base— Jordan Hansen, sr., Sedgwick. Shortstop— Dalton McDowell, jr., Bennington. Outfield— Cooper Bailey, so., Marion; Hunter Holmgren, so., Ell-Saline; Dylan Margreiter, jr., Remington. Designated hitter— Taegan Bradley, sr., Ell-Saline. Utility— Ryker Greene, sr., Bennington.

Honorable mention

Catcher— Gavin Wasmuth, so., Marion. First base— Josiah Claassen, jr., Remington. Outfield— Aidan Noone, jr., Sedgwick; Noah Pollock, jr., Inman. Designated hitter— Evan Claassen, sr., Remington; Hayden Mendoza, jr., Marion. Utility— Kole Klaassen, fr., Remington; Jackson Scarlett, so., Sedgwick.

South Central Border all-league baseball team

All-league — Bradan Balman, jr., Central-Burden; Conner Commerford, fr., Oxford; Keaton Dickens, sr., Sedan; Jenson Harness, so., Udall; Braden Hopper, so., Udall; Blade Kenyon, sr., West Elk; Brec Long, sr., Sedan; Eathan Long, sr., Sedan; Hunter Lowmaster, jr., Flinthills; Nolan McDow, sr., West Elk; Dustin Montgomery, jr., West Elk; Ethan Powell, sr., Central-Burden; Peyton Rush, jr., Oxford; Hayden Ruyle, jr., Oxford; Laine Schooley, so., Central-Burden; Russ Smith, so., Central-Burden; Jace Wunderlich, so., Central-Burden; Wesley Young, sr., West Elk.

Honorable mention— Koda Blankinship, jr., Sedan; Brycen Dickens, fr., Sedan; Brayden Henderson, so., Cedar Vale-Dexter; Jackson Houseman, sr., Flinthills; Kaden Miller, so., Central-Burden; Hunter O’Neil, so., Central-Burden; Bayler Rebold, jr., Udall; Cael Sorum, sr., Flinthills; Garrett Toon, sr., West Elk.