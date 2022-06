Staff members and current dog residents of the Lawrence Humane Society are grateful for the community’s response to their call for help last week. The humane society had 26 dogs adopted during a $20 dog adoption special from May 25-30, according to an update from Elina Alterman, director of development and communications. For comparison, last year during the same dates, they only had 17 dogs adopted, she said.

