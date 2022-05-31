Parades and services mark Memorial Day

Nila Josephine “Ms. Jo” Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew “Andy” Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

