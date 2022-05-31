ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Parades and services mark Memorial Day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather was warm and breezy but nearly perfect for the 155th Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Several thousand spectators were in attendance along the route through Upper...

Encounter marks 50 years with upcoming concert

There’s a big event planned for Sunday evening June 5th at Alton’s Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Encounter Choir is celebrating 50 years of Christian music and worship, with a show called “The Tree of Life.”. Gates open at four, and it should run until about seven. The Blancas...
ALTON, IL
"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company’s creation the “Dinky.” A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
GRAFTON, IL
Charles Newton

Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Sheryl Tucker-Michel

Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker. Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and...
ALTON, IL
Vicky Harbison

Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
WOOD RIVER, IL
'It takes a village'

“Imagine a kid living in 63107 living in a drug-infested neighborhood, who hears gunshots and ambulance and police sirens outside their windows every day. They’re at home eating a tuna fish, peanut butter, or an air sandwich because the mother doesn’t have food stamps. Now, what do you think happens to this child who has a pack of homework that they can’t figure out on an empty stomach while being traumatized?”
Salvation Army to merge Madison County operations

The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Mary Twichell

Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
BRIGHTON, IL
#Memorial Day#East End#Upper Alton#Alton Vfw Post 1308
Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Nila Zelenka

Nila Josephine “Ms. Jo” Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew “Andy” Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gary Nickens

Gary D. Nickens, 78, of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo the son of Dwight and Iona (Wagner) Nickens. On July 4, 2001 Gary married Melanie (Kahney) Pace in Grafton, IL.
ALTON, IL
Rodger Kuhn

Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
BRUSSELS, IL
Rocky Dunn

Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Reimagined library coming to EAWR High School

With the changing ways of delivering instruction to students comes a new-look library at East Alton – Wood River High School. This summer will see work crews completely remodel the existing space into something more reflective of the times. That, according to Superintendent Rob Miller, who tells The Big...
EAST ALTON, IL
James Grant

Born Nov. 6, 1981 in Alton, he was a son of Timothy Wayne and Susie (Fuget) Grant. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids. Survivors include his children, James A. Grant, Jr., Tiffany Grant and Addyn Grant, all of Sorento; a brother, Timothy Wayne Grant, Jr. of Sorento; and his mother, Susie Grant of Cottage Hills.
ALTON, IL
Duane Mossman

Duane Francis Mossman, 83, passed away at home in the early morning of Monday May 30th, 2022 following a yearlong battle with metastatic renal cancer. His loving wife of 58 years, Yvonne (Weigel) Mossman, was at his side. His daughter and grandchildren were also home with him. Duane also suffered with Parkinson’s disease for more than 10 years.
GODFREY, IL
Alton Splash Pad opens Friday

Alton’s splash pad opened in July of last year and will open for the season this Friday. Built in Riverfront Park in the shadow of the Amphitheater, it was a big hit for the short time it was open in 2021. Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation...
Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
Epic Food Month kicks off June 6

ALTON - Make sure to leave room for seconds, because the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month events next week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Launching the campaign is Epic Pizza Week June 6-10. That will be followed by Epic Wing Week June 13-17, Epic Burger Week June 20-24 and Epic Ice Cream Week June 27-July 1.
Standoff underway in Centreville, Illinois

County lawmaker steps in Spanish Cove tenants being thrown out in 30 days. Local military veterans & volunteers restore historic aircraft used at war. Widow of Cpt. David Dorn reflects on loss, prepares for upcoming trial. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CENTREVILLE, IL

