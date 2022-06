The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been warned that the troubled Ajax armoured vehicle programme risks compromising national security if it is not scrapped or fixed.The development scheme has already been running for 12 years and cost £3.2bn but has so far failed to deliver a single deployable vehicle.The Ajax vehicle was originally intended to enter service in 2017 but has been repeatedly delayed due to what a review by an influential parliamentary committee described as “a litany of failures” including noise and vibration problems that injured soldiers testing the vehicles.In a report published on Friday, the House of Commons...

