Houston, TX

Houston weather: Late-week rain chances on the rise

By Adam Krueger
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm, breezy and muggy weather continues for Greater Houston on Tuesday. Temperatures will slightly top 90 degrees in the afternoon, but it could feel as hot as 96 to 100 with the humidity. Spotty...



cw39.com

Houston weather: slim rain chance, then a hot and dry stretch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than some spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, our weather looks to be mainly dry and quite hot for several days. In fact, Houston will soon experience its hottest stretch so far this year. Slight rain chance: a disturbance (click for radar) is...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: scattered storms with a weak cold front

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A weak cold front moves in from the north Thursday, arriving in Houston in the afternoon. Along and ahead of this front, we expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, mainly between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. The key word is “scattered”, meaning many of...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Preparing your home for hurricane season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm. Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tropical low likely to organize, heavy rain for Florida

HOUSTON (KIAH) — On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center says the remnant low from Hurricane Agatha (which developed in the Pacific and hit South Mexico) is likely to gradually organize in the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, Alex would be its name.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Preparing for another hurricane season in Houston (June 1, 2022)

On Wednesday’s show: On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season we present a special edition of Houston Matters with everything you need to get ready for whatever tropical weather the next six months may have in store for us. We talk with Matt Rosencrans of NOAA...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Know your zip zones and evacuation routes this hurricane season

HOUSTON — For tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, including downloading Evacuation Route Maps and Zip Zone Maps, log on to h-gac.com. If it becomes necessary to evacuate residents during a hurricane, authorities will issue evacuation orders in a phased approach by zip code zone or "zip zone." Coastal residents should become familiar with which zip zone they reside in. Knowing your zone will help you better understand when and if you need to evacuate during a hurricane. It will also help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters, and boosting public safety.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Customers also being asked to be prepared for Hurricane season

HOUSTON (CW39) With energy demand to reach highs this summer, and with the start of Hurrican season now in full swing, Texas energy provider CenterPoint Energy announcing it’s ready to keep customers power on. The Company says it has an extensive Emergency Operations Plan in place. It’s also asking...
HOUSTON, TX
Weather
Environment
cw39.com

Houston Happens – LIVE at the Houston Tattoo Arts Festival

HOUSTON (KIAH) We made it to Friday and Maggie is live at the Houston Tattoo Arts Festival that kicks off today at NRG stadium. The Festival starts Friday, June 3rd and run till Sunday, June 5th. We will show you all the latest tattoo art and speak to artist from...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fatalities for teen drivers increase during “100 Deadliest Days”

HOUSTON (KIAH) – AAA Texas is bringing awareness to safety for teenagers getting behind the wheel this summer. They call it “100 Deadliest Days”. It’s the timeframe between Memorial Day and Labor Day when we see a spike in deadly crashes involving teen drivers. According to...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Amazon Doubles Disaster Relief Aid with 1 million items for Hurricane Season

HOUSTON (KIAH) Hurricane season has begun, and Amazon is doubling the scope of its disaster relief support and pre-positioning more than 1 million emergency relief items at its disaster relief hub in Atlanta to quickly respond to natural disasters in areas like Houston. The 1 million emergency relief items include...
HOUSTON, TX

